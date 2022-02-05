NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you had told Will Wade before Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt his team would limit the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer to seven points, he would have taken it in a heartbeat.
On this occasion, however, it didn’t matter.
The struggling LSU men's basketball team managed to keep Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC preseason player of the year, from lighting up the scoreboard in venerable Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday evening.
Pippen was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting, but LSU’s defense lost track of Rodney Chatman, Myles Stute and Baton Rouge native Jordan Wright far too often in a 75-66 Vanderbilt win that really wasn’t that close.
Pippen went into the contest as the SEC’s leading scorer at 19.3 points per game, which climbed to 20.9 per game against conference foes after he poured in 33 points in a seven-point loss at Kentucky on Wednesday.
Even though his shots weren’t falling early, Pippen turned his attention to being a facilitator and set up his teammates.
They responded by hitting from all spots on the floor — but particularly from 3-point range while LSU got off to another ragged start offensively.
Chatman, Stute and Wright took full advantage of the situation.
They combined for 13 damaging 3-point baskets and 54 of Vanderbilt’s 75 points, staking their team to a double-digit advantage early which grew to 20 points (43-23) with 28 seconds left in the first half.
That came after Ole Miss led LSU by as many as 24 points in the first half of the Rebels’ eventual 76-72 win on the Tigers’ home floor Tuesday night.
“I wish I knew the answer,” Wade said, responding to a question about his team’s slow starts. “We’ve gotten down huge at halftime. We’ve been down 20-plus (points) in the last couple of games.”
It was the sixth loss in the past seven games for LSU (16-7, 4-6 SEC), which was 15-1 after a strong road win over Florida on Jan. 12.
On the other hand, Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6) won for just the second time in its past six games.
Chatman — who went into the game averaging just 4.7 points — had 24 points in going 6 of 10 from 3-point range. His six 3-pointers were a career high.
Stute, a Gonzaga transfer, more than doubled his 8.0-point average with 17. Wright, a Dunham graduate, finished with 13 after dropping in seven of Vanderbilt’s first 11 points against his hometown team.
“The game plan was to choke them off from 3 and we over-helped,” Wade said when he met with the media 50 minutes after the game’s conclusion. “We did not carry out the game plan. We did close-outs (Friday) in practice for the first time in a while.
“We had poor close-outs and we over-helped. We helped when we didn’t need to.”
Wade noted that Stute was shooting 41% from 3-point range and Chatman was a career 35% shooter from beyond the arc.
Chatman was 6 of 10 from long range, Stute made 5 of 8 and Wright was 2 of 6.
“I mean, we just leave them wide open,” Wade said. “You’re not beating many teams doing that.”
Pippen missed all five of his shots from beyond the arc, but he helped out by finishing with nine assists.
LSU, which trailed 43-25 at halftime, made a strong run to get back in the game in the second half but couldn’t overcome Vanderbilt’s early scoring barrage.
“We did a nice job on him, but we let the other guys get loose,” Wade said. “Just let them make way too many 3s.”
As a team, Vanderbilt was 13 of 31 for 41.9% on 3-pointers, while LSU was 3 of 14 for 21.4%. The Commodores were last in the SEC in overall field-goal percentage at 41.5% for the season.
Undaunted, the Tigers trimmed the deficit to five at 69-64 with 4:47 to play on a dunk by Tari Eason, but the Commodores responded with six consecutive points to essentially put the game away.
Eason finished with 16 points, Eric Gaines had 14 and Darius Days recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Just like the Ole Miss game, LSU got back in it but couldn’t get close enough to pressure Vanderbilt.
“We’ve charged back, but we spend so much energy to get back we can’t get over the hump,” Wade said. “So, it’s very, very disappointing.”