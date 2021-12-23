This holiday season, the Christmas wish list has taken on a different tone and texture.
You’re hoping not to get something (the omicron variant) much more than you’re hoping to get that special gift.
Presents actually under the tree? Most of them are on backorder, leaving you peering anxiously out the window for a glimpse not of Santa and his reindeer but for the delivery man (On UPS! On FedEx! On DHL, even!).
And the tree, if you could find one, is probably 2 feet shorter than the one you normally get. Our needle-shedding Frasier mini-fir is perched precariously on a stool hidden beneath a swaddling blanket, a latter-day version of Charlie Brown’s “tree” on top of Schroeder’s piano.
We have learned to adjust our hopes and dreams during the Age of Covid, especially when it comes to our sports teams. At the start of the season, you might have harbored long-shot fantasies of the LSU Tigers making the College Football Playoff if all went just right. Those visions of football-shaped sugar plums evaporated before LSU’s season opener at UCLA ended. Now you’re just hoping that there will be enough Tigers to play in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4 under interim coach Brad Davis.
If there’s a silver lining, though, it’s that Ed Orgeron is available for readings of the “Cajun Night Before Christmas” on short notice.
Coach O is off the Christmas present list this year — what do you get for the man who has a $16.9 million buyout? But there are a few other folks in our local sports world we can think of who could use a gift right about now.
So, let’s get the wrapping paper ripping started! On Comet! On Cupid! On Nussmeier! ...
… For the LSU football team, at least 11 healthy, motivated players who want to/can play in the Texas Bowl. Hey, they played two ways back in Billy Cannon’s day.
… For new LSU coach Brian Kelly, a fake microphone the next time he gets the urge to address the crowd so no one can accuse him of faking a Southern accent. I still don’t think that’s what he did at that LSU basketball game, but I realize I’m in the minority. Just claim an equipment malfunction and move on.
… For new baseball coach Jay Johnson, his own personal delivery drivers from Uber Eats, Door Dash, Waitr and Grub Hub. I understand the guy is always at the ballpark and needs some egg rolls and fish tacos brought to him at Alex Box Stadium.
… For women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, an NCAA tournament assignment for her LSU team somewhere other than at Baylor, though you know that’s what the selection committee has up its sleeve.
… For Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, a green jacket to go with his red shirt. Hey, it’s Christmas.
… Not exactly local, but while we’re on the subject of green jackets, a Masters green jacket come April for Rory McIlroy so he can complete the career Grand Slam.
… While we’re talking golf, for Tiger Woods, a good walk unspoiled after the horrific car crash he survived in February. Of course, I figure he’ll take those two rounds with his son Charlie at last week’s PNC Championship and let that stand for any Christmas present you could possibly imagine.
… For the newly engaged, newly returned LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, a healthy and safe 2022. No weird abdominal injuries, no fishing mishaps, no partridges falling out of a pear tree on his head. On second thought, someone go online and order him a roll of bubble wrap and a tag that reads, “Do not open until football season.”
… For new Southern football coach Eric Dooley, a pair of ugly socks. Someone always has to get ugly socks. Might as well be the newest coach on the block. Socks with footballs on them, obviously.
… For the family of the late Saints legend Sam Mills, finally getting that knock on the door Super Bowl weekend to learn that he finally has been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Second choice: New Orleans native Reggie Wayne.
Well, that’s about all I have time for right now. I’ve still got to wrap all of my wife’s presents.
So let me exclaim before my column disappears out of sight …
Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a lucrative NIL deal!
(It doesn’t rhyme, but if you’re getting the cash, who cares? Happy holidays, everyone!)