LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that running back was still a need in recruiting for the team as the program headed toward signing day.
Now the Tigers have picked up their first running back commitment of the 2020 recruiting class.
Four-star running back Kevontre Bradford announced his commitment to LSU Sunday evening.
The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Texas native is the No. 15 overall running back recruit of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports, and he also held offers from schools like Texas, Ohio State and Baylor.
Committed....💜💛#HoldThatTiger— 🐐² (@tredasprinter) January 27, 2020
LSU signed 19 players during the December early signing period, and the Tigers now have five players committed to the program heading into national signing day, which is on Feb. 5.
LSU now has one spot left before it reaches the maximum it can sign in a given class.
Bradford was the second player to commit to LSU on Sunday, joining three-star wide receiver Alex Adams.
LSU's class now ranks fourth nationally behind Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.