Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced without limitations as LSU returned to the field on Thursday afternoon, coach Ed Orgeron said.
Edwards-Helaire was limited by a hamstring injury during the Peach Bowl, but as LSU began practicing for the College Football Playoff National Championship, the junior ran through drills with the first-team offense. The Tigers did not wear full pads.
“He felt good,” Orgeron said. “Obviously we're not going to scrimmage, so the next time he's going to go full-tilt is gameday, but I think he's going to be fine.”
Edwards-Helaire injured his hamstring the week before the Peach Bowl, and he did not practice ahead of the semifinal game. He recorded season-lows in carries (two) and yards (14) during the win over Oklahoma. Redshirt freshman Chris Curry started in place of Edwards-Helaire.
Orgeron said on Tuesday that Edwards-Helaire, who has gained 1,703 yards on offense this season with 17 touchdowns, would practice full-speed by next Wednesday. The Tigers planned to take it slow with his return, but when they began practice, Edwards-Helaire felt ready.
“No limitations,” Orgeron said. “Ready to go.”
With Edwards-Helaire back, LSU will discuss how it uses Curry, who rushed 16 times for 91 yards against Oklahoma, making it the best game of his career. He practiced with the second-team offense on Thursday, and Orgeron said he will play during the title game.
“I complimented him in front of the team today,” Orgeron said. “There was a time when he was a fourth-string back. He proved to our coaches that he's able to play.”