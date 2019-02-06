Ishmael Sopsher is headed to Alabama.
The prestigious four-star defensive tackle from Amite announced his collegiate decision live on ESPN2 on national signing day Wednesday, not signing with in-state LSU.
Entering the day, Sopsher was one the highest rated unsigned players nationally in the 2019 class and a top three player out of Louisiana, according to most recruiting services.
The recruiting loss comes as a major blow to an otherwise standout crop for the Tigers. Meanwhile, Alabama continues to show its dominance on the recruiting trail, particularly at both the offensive and defensive line positions.
Sopsher announced his collegiate decision alongside Amite teammate Devonta Lee, who elected to attend LSU.