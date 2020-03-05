LSU freshman Kiya Johnson often attended Texas Woman’s University gymnastics meets throughout her childhood growing up in Dallas.

It wasn’t until she was older that she found out from her parents that LSU’s opponent this Friday was not a Division I program, despite being the only NCAA gymnastics option in Texas — a state that is a hotbed for recruiting in the sport.

LSU coach D-D Breaux remembers when she first started coaching, a few schools in Texas, like the University of Texas, had varsity programs but were all dropped or turned into clubs before the 1990s.

“I think it is a little bit frustrating that that big of a state doesn’t have the best sport in college,” Johnson said. “It is crazy because it’s a big sport in Texas, so everyone has to go away from home to do what they want to do.”

Johnson’s club coach Kim Zmeskal — a 1991 world champion and 1992 Olympian — agrees there should be more opportunities for young Texan gymnasts to compete at the collegiate level closer to home.

“There are so many gymnasts who can’t find homes to do college gymnastics,” Zmeskal said. “A Texas team would quickly get into the top ranks of college gymnastics. The NCAAs will be in Fort Worth the next few years, so that’s nice for the gymnastics fans here.”

Johnson and LSU junior Reagan Campbell both trained at Zmeskal’s Texas Dreams Gymnastics in Coppell, Texas, just outside Dallas. Zmeskal also trains two more gymnasts committed to LSU — Annie Beard, from Alexandria, and Kaytlyn Johnson. Texas Dreams also produced former LSU gymnast Lloimincia Hall.

Zmeskal, who grew up and trained in Houston under long-time Olympic coach Bela Karolyi, is another example of Texas’ strong gymnastics tradition being shipped nationally at the college level.

“I think she taught me to do things with quality. To just focus more on the little details," Campbell said of Zmeskal. "She helped me to remember small things like point your toes and other things you probably aren’t thinking about.”

Johnson agreed.

"The artistic part of gymnastics was her main thing. You have to do big skills but you have to make it all look pretty," Johnson said. "She focused on all the details of every event, whether that be toe point on bars or your form on vault. I would say I learned the same, just trying to focus on the details.”

For LSU, and many other successful programs, there being no D-I gymnastics programs in Texas is a plus. Top-ranked Oklahoma has four Texas natives on the 2020 roster, while No. 3 UCLA has two, including 2016 Olympian Madison Kocian.

LSU also benefits greatly from Texas’ strong youth gymnastics. The Tigers tie Oklahoma for most Texans on a team with four — Johnson and Campbell along with freshmen Maddie Rau and Lexie Nibbs from Houston.

Johnson said having no D-I programs in her home state did not change her recruiting progress at all because she wanted to get away from home anyway. She originally committed to Georgia.

It was the same for Campbell, who was not even looking at attending LSU until then-associate head coach Jay Clark pushed her to take an on-campus visit. She was initially interested in Alabama, where her father played football.

“(Recruiting in Texas) is a big deal,” LSU coach D-D Breaux said. “LSU has a huge presence there as well as Oklahoma, of course. UCLA gets to come in there and cherry pick sometimes whenever they want to. It’s a real battleground for recruiting.

“There’s so many age group programs in Texas, if you’re not recruiting in Texas, if you’re not having success recruiting in Texas, you’re struggling.”