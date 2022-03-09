Charlie Crème brings but one bias into his projections of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament: The women’s bracketologist for ESPN wants to be right.
“Last year, I missed one team in the tournament,” Crème said while laughing through his minor, but real, irritation.
For the rest of us, 63-1 would be a pretty acceptable rate of success. Crème now has to pick a 68-team field for the women, just like ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and countless others do on the men’s side.
But Lunardi has many, many competitors and imitators, respected prognosticators such as Jerry Palm of CBS and The Athletic’s Brian Bennett. On the women’s side, Crème stands virtually alone, so when he makes a prediction, it’s a take-it-to-the-bank grade educated guess.
When it comes to the LSU women’s seeding prospects, the Tigers were on the two line when the NCAA selection committee revealed its final top 16 overall seeds going into the SEC tournament. LSU got one-and-done in by surprise champion Kentucky, but Crème still believes the Tigers (25-5) have done just enough to hang in there as a two. He has them as the No. 2 seed in the Spokane regional behind No. 1 Stanford.
“They are right there on the cusp,” said Crème, who is updating his bracketology each day through Selection Sunday on ESPN.com. “I have them at No. 8 overall. I have Iowa State just ahead of them, and they shifted down as UConn re-established itself.
“If a team can rise up and take a spot on the two line, it’s Texas. But if Texas does it, it’ll be at the expense of Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament semifinals. Iowa State would be the team that would fall, Texas would rise and LSU would stay.”
LSU’s 69-60 upset of Iowa State back on Dec. 2 is also a big plus in the Tigers’ favor. It turned out to be a preview of things to come under Kim Mulkey, who has done national coach of the year-worthy work in her first season in Baton Rouge after 21 Hall of Fame seasons at Baylor.
“If there was any doubt about how good a coach she is, they clearly reminded us this year,” Crème said of LSU. “She added a piece here and a piece there, but this is largely the same team (from last year). Twenty wins would have been a nice season, and they’re way beyond there.”
Crème holds about a half-dozen teams in high regard in terms of being potential national championship timber. While he has LSU right outside that handful, he believes the Tigers have what it takes to make a deep NCAA tournament run. LSU is a virtual lock to host first- and second-round NCAA tournament games at home next weekend.
“They have the makeup of a team that can do great things,” he said. “They’re seeded in a spot where you only have to play one game above your pay grade and you’re in the Final Four. They have experience. If (Alexis) Morris can play, no one has three guards who can play like that.”
Morris’ return to the court is critical for LSU. She suffered a sprained MCL against Alabama in the second-to-last regular-season game and didn’t play at Tennessee or in the SEC tournament. Mulkey has been steadfast in saying Morris will be in the backcourt next week along with All-SEC point guard Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry, but the selection committee is watching closely.
Crème said the committee has or will ask LSU about Morris’ health and that it will “expect an honest assessment. Some teams have been less than honest in the past. That doesn’t go over well. They expect transparency when it comes to this stuff. But I don’t think it will affect LSU’s seeding all that much.”
It’s been fun to — as Ed Orgeron used to say — get on the Twitter machine and speculate that the selection committee might set up a collision course between Mulkey’s Tigers and her old Baylor team in a regional semifinal or final. But Crème said the way the teams are rated — he also has Baylor as a two seed — it would compromise the integrity of the tournament field to try to manufacture that matchup, tasty though it would be.
“This is hard enough to do without manipulating drama,” Crème said. “It would unbalance the bracket significantly. Even if LSU is a three seed, they’d be a high three.
“Obviously, it would be fun, but I don’t see it happening.”
The NCAA women’s tournament field will be revealed at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. LSU is hosting a watch party at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Fans are invited to attend, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Soon after, everyone will see if Crème’s prediction on the Tigers comes true. LSU and its fans will certainly be hoping he’s right.