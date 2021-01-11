High-scoring guard Cam Thomas didn’t practice Monday and his availability for LSU’s game with Arkansas on Wednesday night remained unknown.
Thomas hurt his right ankle less than two minutes into Saturday’s game at Ole Miss when he landed awkwardly while taking his first and only field-goal attempt of the game.
Thomas, the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer going into the contest at 24.8 points per game, returned briefly later in the first half but ended up playing just four minutes and did not score.
He watched the second half of LSU’s 75-61 blowout win wearing a walking boot.
LSU coach Will Wade said in a text late Monday afternoon there was nothing new to report on Thomas' injury.
Wade said more would be known Tuesday about his star freshman's status for LSU's 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup with Arkansas in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
He said the nation’s top freshman scorer received treatment multiple times Monday and noted that Thomas did some light shooting on the side while his teammates returned to practice for the first time since beating Ole Miss.
After the game, Wade said the injury to Thomas didn’t appear serious while adding he would be questionable for the Arkansas game.
Wade said the same thing has happened twice in practice. Because the 6-foot-4 Thomas gets up so high on his jump shots, he said, defenders sometimes wind up under him.
Thomas told Wade after the game that the injury wasn’t as bad as the two he’s had in practice.
Despite not scoring against Ole Miss, which dropped his scoring average to 22.3 points a game, Thomas remained the leading scorer in the league over Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., who is averaging 21.6 points.
Thomas hit the floor with 18:20 remaining in the first half after he elevated for a 3-point shot at the top of the key while being closely guarded by Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler.
Thomas returned but left for good a little more than two minutes later when he couldn’t effectively run up and down the court.
LSWA honors Smart
LSU point guard Javonte Smart was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s men’s player of the week Monday.
Smart dropped in 21 points and six steals in a 94-92 overtime win over Georgia last Wednesday, then finished with 17 points and six assists in a 75-61 road victory over Ole Miss on Saturday night.