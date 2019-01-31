COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Unlike a year ago, the LSU men’s basketball team didn’t need a couple of stunning 3-point shots from Tremont Waters to beat Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

After burying two long baskets in the final 12 seconds to help LSU rally from five points down and escape with a one-point win last January, Waters did his damage early in his return to Reed Arena.

However, his work Wednesday night wasn’t any less painful for Texas A&M fans.

Waters’ 36-point outburst, the second-highest scoring game in the Southeastern Conference this season, came in a variety of ways in No. 19 LSU’s 72-57 rout of Texas A&M.

Whether it was taking deep NBA 3-point shots, weaving through the lane for layups, hitting the short pull-up jumper or making free throws, he did it all.

He poured in 23 of LSU’s 37 first-half points en route to scoring exactly half of the Tigers’ total for the game and was a huge part of his team’s 10th consecutive victory.

“He’s got to be one of the best point guards in the country that people don’t talk about,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. “He hits NBA 3s, he makes all his free throws. He had seven rebounds and three steals tonight … he’s a special player.”

How aggressive, attacking Tremont Waters shredded Texas A&M, helped LSU roll Aggies COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If Tremont Waters is thinking about putting his name into the NBA draft for the second year in a row, Texas A&M m…

Waters was that and more in going 11 of 18 from the floor, knocking down 6 of 10 from beyond the arc and making all eight of his free-throw attempts. His six 3-pointers were a career-high, one more than he had on four other occasions.

As good as an offensive explosion that was, there was more to this game for the Tigers.

Two of the things that have been worrisome for LSU coach Will Wade for a good part of the season — defense and rebounding — were key Wednesday night, especially in the second half when the Tigers took over after holding a one-point halftime lead.

Kavell Bigby-Williams and Naz Reid, who were both scoreless in the first half, each had seven points in the second half.

But their defensive play in the second half was immensely important as Texas A&M was held to 21 points after scoring 36 in the first half.

“I was really pleased with how we played in the second half, and I was really pleased with our defense,” Wade said. “We were slowly able to impose our will in the second half and let our length and athleticism take over.”

While guard TJ Starks scored 21 points on a 7-of-19 shooting night, guard Wendell Mitchell was 1 of 8 from the floor and scored two points while being guarded by Skylar Mays. Mitchell had 22 points in the second half of Saturday’s win over Kansas State and hit seven 3-pointers in an earlier loss at Florida.

“Skylar scored only two points for us tonight, but he did a phenomenal job guarding Mitchell,” Wade said. “He did a great job, because I was worried about (Mitchell). The night Sky had guarding Mitchell was just phenomenal — one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen.

“Kavell did a great job blocking shots and rebounding and he and Naz finished in the second half. We had 21 offensive rebounds, and when you’re doing that you’re playing with great effort.”

Bigby-Williams pulled down 11 rebounds and three blocks and Reid had six rebounds with five coming on the offensive glass, where LSU had a 21-14 edge.

Also, Darius Days came off the bench for nine points and eight rebounds, including a big 3-point second-half basket with 9:20 to go after the Aggies had pulled to within five points.

His performance came two days after Wade predicted he would break out in the next couple of games after scoring a total of eight points and 14 rebounds in the previous five games.

“Was I right?” a beaming Wade asked. “Darius was awesome. He came in and got three quick offensive rebounds and he hit that big corner 3-pointer (in the second half) that took it from a five-point lead to eight and gave us back our working margin.”

Off those 21 offensive rebounds, which gave LSU an overall 45-39 edge on the backboards, the Tigers scored 21 second-chance points.

“If we had cut that (21 second-chance points) in half, we would’ve been right there,” Kennedy said. “But we couldn’t keep them off the glass.”

On top of that, A&M shot 33.3 percent from the field for the game and just 30.8 percent in the second half. When the Aggies had a chance to get close in the final nine minutes, their shots wouldn’t drop.

Said Kennedy: “Their defense probably had something to do with it. They took way the perimeter, and we probably went one-on-one too much.”