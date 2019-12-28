ATLANTA — Steve Ensminger stood inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium and wiped his eyes. He looked around the expansive venue as LSU warmed up before the Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon, and he thought about his daughter-in-law, Carley McCord. She was supposed to be here.

Players approached Ensminger, the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, as he watched drills. Senior long snapper Blake Ferguson hugged him. So did backup quarterback Myles Brennan and right tackle Austin Deculus. In the midst of their final preparations for the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Tigers embraced their coach.

Earlier in the day, McCord died in a plane crash. Four other people were killed. Their private plane struggled to take off from the Lafayette airport, and it crashed less than two miles from the runway. The flight was bound for Atlanta. The group planned to watch No. 1 LSU play No. 4 Oklahoma.

They would have seen LSU win 63-28, securing its spot in the national championship for the first time since 2011. With Ensminger calling plays, the Tigers gained 692 yards of offense. It was one of their best offensive performances in a season full of them.

Ensminger found out about the crash inside the team hotel. Around 12:30 p.m., as the Tigers went through their final meetings, coach Ed Orgeron turned to special assistant Derek Ponamsky. Orgeron realized the team had completed the week without any incidents. No suspensions. No missed curfews. Then Ponamsky received a text message with news of McCord’s death.

"I had to go find Steve,” Orgeron said, “and I told him."

“Coach," Ensminger said, "we're going to get through this."

Ensminger and Orgeron agreed not to tell the team. They didn’t want the tragedy to affect the players’ mindset before the biggest game of their lives. Some players, including quarterback Joe Burrow, didn’t find out what Ensminger had coached through until the postgame celebration. Ensminger didn’t want to distract them.

"I can't fathom it," said passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who sat next to Ensminger throughout the game. "I can't think of what he was able to do today with the circumstances."

McCord, who was born and raised in Baton Rouge, graduated from Northwestern State and LSU. She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She started her career in Cleveland.

McCord returned home two years later. She produced Moscona’s show, After Further Review. She hosted country music radio on 100.7-FM The Tiger. She built her career, and she met Ensminger’s son, Steven, who later proposed on-air.

Eventually, McCord moved into television. Orgeron and his wife, Kelly, watched her cover high school state championship games. McCord worked as a digital reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and as the in-game host for the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. She also did freelance sports reporting for a variety of networks, including Cox Sports Television, ESPN3 and WDSU New Orleans.

McCord often posted images related to work on her Instagram story before dawn. She searched for opportunities. She never let "no" stop her. And her final text message to Bryant Johnson, a fellow sports broadcaster who worked with McCord at Nicholls State, read, “I never feel like I work!”

"She loved what she did," Moscona said, "and she was destined to do amazing things because she outworked everyone."

McCord helped young reporters, especially women. The first game Caroline Fenton covered as a student at LSU, she ran into McCord on the field. McCord introduced herself. She asked about Fenton, who now works at ESPN. The conversation relaxed Fenton, putting her at ease in an uncomfortable setting. When McCord later spoke to an LSU journalism class, she gave the students her personal phone number.

As LSU played on Saturday evening, McCord’s former colleagues and friends in the media struggled to focus on the game. Moscona felt numb. T-Bob Hebert lost the excitement he had gathered for weeks about the game. Rachel Baribeau, a mentor and friend to McCord, scrolled through her phone looking at messages.

“You're not supposed to die with your talents,” Baribeau said, wiping tears off her cheeks, “and Carley did not die with her talents. There's countless women in the state of Louisiana that are better (because of her). She didn't die with her talents. She believed in encouraging people, and especially other women. She was always lifting people up.”

The final image on McCord’s Instagram story showed a sheet of paper with lyrics from the song “Keep Your Head Up” by Andy Grammer.

“Only rainbows, after rain, the sun will always come again”

A yellow sun was drawn underneath the words.

McCord and Ensminger's son married on Jan. 26, 2018. She emceed the rehearsal dinner, then Ensminger danced with McCord at the wedding. He loved his daughter-in-law. She called him "Coach."

Word of the plane crash leaked through the team on Saturday. Brennan saw staff members crying at the hotel, then he found out what happened on social media. During warmups, one of the team managers approached Ferguson.

“I can't imagine what Coach E is going through right now,” the manager said.

“What are you talking about?” Ferguson said.

The manager told Ferguson about McCord. Ferguson halted his pregame routine and found Ensminger, who had wiped his eyes as he tried to focus. Ferguson hugged Ensminger. He told the coach he loved him.

“He was strong as hell for doing what he did tonight,” Ferguson said. “Obviously, he called a great game. We're super proud of that. But this team is family. We're going to have his back.”

When LSU won, Ensminger walked onto the field a few minutes after the rest of the assistants He smiled. Brady hugged Ensminger when he reached the fringes of the celebration.

As Ensminger walked closer to the stage where LSU received its trophy, more and more people embraced him. Coaches. Board members. Fans. Soon surrounded by his family, Ensminger placed his hands on his grandson’s shoulders.

Ensminger remained composed, but the moment the presentation ended, he walked off the field, weaving through joyous supporters. He entered the locker room before anyone else.

When the rest of the team arrived, Orgeron gave Ensminger the game ball. Ensminger cried, and they announced McCord’s death to the team. But the celebration also continued, mixing sorrow and joy as LSU reached the national championship on a day of intense pain for its offensive coordinator.

When Ensminger left the locker room, he rubbed the small, replica “Win” bar LSU had placed just inside the door. Brennan stood around the corner.

“I wish I could still be hugging him,” Brennan said. “He's like my second dad. He means the world to me."