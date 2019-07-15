LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has brought over three staff members that he previously worked with to be a part of his athletic administration in Baton Rouge.
Stephanie Rempe, who was Woodward's deputy athletic director at Texas A&M from 2016 to 2019, will join LSU in a similar role, where she will assist Woodward and deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry in daily operations.
Dan Gaston will be an associate athletic director for facility management at LSU, a similar job to what he did for Woodward at the University of Washington.
Gaston oversaw facilities and game operations at Villanova last year, and he held a similar role in the previous four years at South Dakota State.
Woodward also brought over Brandy Douglass from Texas A&M to be his Chief of Staff and assist with day-to-day operations. Douglass spent nearly two decades at Texas A&M before moving to LSU.
Shelly Mullenix, who has been on the LSU athletic training staff since 1997, has been promoted to Senior Associate Athletic Director of Health and Wellness, which will oversee physical and mental health needs of LSU's athletes.
Mullenix will continue to serve both in the university's kinesiology department and as a Clinical Supervisor in the athletic training department's education program.
Rempe was first hired by Woodward at the University of Washington in 2008, where she supervised men's basketball, women's volleyball, softball and men's golf, and managed all of the university's capital projects, including the $285 million renovation of Husky Stadium.
Rempe began her career in athletic administration after graduating from the University of Arizona, according to her Texas A&M biography, where she played volleyball from 1989 to 1992. She earned her master's degree in sports administration from Arizona in 1995, and she was a Senior Program Coordinator within the university's athletic program from 1995 to 1998.
Before joining Woodward at Washington, Rempe was an associate athletic director at the University of Texas at El Paso from 1998 to 2003 and a senior associate athletic director at the University of Oklahoma from 2003 to 2008.
A California native, Rempe is a member of the Hall of Fame at her alma mater, Santa Barbara High, where she graduated in 1989. She was a walk-on volleyball player at Arizona, according to her Hall of Fame biography at Santa Barbara, and she eventually became starting scholarship player for the Wildcats, which made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament in 1993.