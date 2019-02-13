What do Cardi B, Jimi Hendrix and Bradley Cooper all have in common? The LSU baseball team picked their music as walk-out songs this season.
LSU announced Wednesday — two days before the season-opening game against ULM — the team’s walk-up songs for the 2019 season. The players chose tunes from a wide array of genres. There’s classic rock, music from multiple 80s hair bands and even a song from the Oscar-nominated movie “A Star is Born”.
Below, see the team’s selections, which the players can change at anytime.
Daniel Cabrera: I Like It (Clean) — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Hal Hughes: Devil Eyes — Hippie Sabotage
Josh Smith: Welcome Back — Mase
Drew Bianco: Let’s Groove — Earth, Wind & Fire
Gavin Dugas: The Stroke — Billy Squier
Giovanni DiGiacomo: Three Little Birds — Bob Marley
Antoine Duplantis: My Type — Saint Motel
Baton Rouge native and former LSU baseball ace Aaron Nola agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team an…
Zach Watson: Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix) — Ini Komaze
Eric Walker: Disciples — Tame Impala
Landon Marceaux: Jambalaya — The Mudbugs
Saul Garza: God’s Gonna Cut You Down — Johnny Cash
Brandt Broussard: Space Jam — Quad City DJ’s
Chris Reid: My House (Clean) — Flo Rida
Cole Henry: Voodoo Child — Jimi Hendrix
Will Ripoll: Can’t Hold Me Down — GRiZ ft. Tash Neal
Nick Storz: Hyperreal — Flume
LSU baseball has returned, and expectations are high.
Brock Mathis: Crazy (Clean) — Lil Boosie
CJ Willis: In God I Trust — Kevin Gates
Cade Beloso: Signed, Sealed, Delivered — Stevie Wonder
AJ Labas: It’s About to Get Good — Cold Creek Country
Matthew Beck: Readymade — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Devin Fontenot: All of the Lights (Clean) — Kanye West
Chase Costello: Juke Box Hero — Foreigner
Trent Vietmeier: Pour Some Sugar on Me — Def Leppard
Aaron George: Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes
Clay Moffitt: Waiting for the Thunder — Blackberry Smoke
The first weekend series of the 2019 LSU baseball season is almost here as the No. 1/2-ranked Tigers will play three different teams in three …
Zack Hess: Black Eyes — Bradley Cooper
Riggs Threadgill: I Love a Rainy Night — Eddie Rabbit
Caleb Gilbert: Old Man — Neil Young
Todd Peterson: Can’t Stop — Red Hot Chili Peppers
Jaden Hill: No Smoke (Clean) — NBA Youngboy
Braden Doughty: Rainy Days (Clean) — Boogie
Rye Gunter: Renegade — Styx
Ma’Khail Hilliard: Run in Here (Clean) — NBA Youngboy
Easton McMurray: California Love (Clean) — 2Pac