What do Cardi B, Jimi Hendrix and Bradley Cooper all have in common? The LSU baseball team picked their music as walk-out songs this season.

LSU announced Wednesday — two days before the season-opening game against ULM — the team’s walk-up songs for the 2019 season. The players chose tunes from a wide array of genres. There’s classic rock, music from multiple 80s hair bands and even a song from the Oscar-nominated movie “A Star is Born”.

Below, see the team’s selections, which the players can change at anytime.

LSU senior Antoine Duplantis (8), left, and LSU junior right handed pitcher Zack Hess (38) stand in the dugout during practice, Thursday, January 31, 2019 at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Daniel Cabrera: I Like It (Clean) — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Hal Hughes: Devil Eyes — Hippie Sabotage

Josh Smith: Welcome Back — Mase

Drew Bianco: Let’s Groove — Earth, Wind & Fire

Gavin Dugas: The Stroke — Billy Squier

Giovanni DiGiacomo: Three Little Birds — Bob Marley

Antoine Duplantis: My Type — Saint Motel

Zach Watson: Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix) — Ini Komaze

Eric Walker: Disciples — Tame Impala

Landon Marceaux: Jambalaya — The Mudbugs

Saul Garza: God’s Gonna Cut You Down — Johnny Cash

Brandt Broussard: Space Jam — Quad City DJ’s

Chris Reid: My House (Clean) — Flo Rida

Cole Henry: Voodoo Child — Jimi Hendrix

Will Ripoll: Can’t Hold Me Down — GRiZ ft. Tash Neal

Nick Storz: Hyperreal — Flume

Brock Mathis: Crazy (Clean) — Lil Boosie

CJ Willis: In God I Trust — Kevin Gates

Cade Beloso: Signed, Sealed, Delivered — Stevie Wonder

AJ Labas: It’s About to Get Good — Cold Creek Country

Matthew Beck: Readymade — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Devin Fontenot: All of the Lights (Clean) — Kanye West

Chase Costello: Juke Box Hero — Foreigner

Trent Vietmeier: Pour Some Sugar on Me — Def Leppard

Aaron George: Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes

Clay Moffitt: Waiting for the Thunder — Blackberry Smoke

Zack Hess: Black Eyes — Bradley Cooper

Riggs Threadgill: I Love a Rainy Night — Eddie Rabbit

Caleb Gilbert: Old Man — Neil Young

Todd Peterson: Can’t Stop — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Jaden Hill: No Smoke (Clean) — NBA Youngboy

Braden Doughty: Rainy Days (Clean) — Boogie

Rye Gunter: Renegade — Styx

Ma’Khail Hilliard: Run in Here (Clean) — NBA Youngboy

Easton McMurray: California Love (Clean) — 2Pac

