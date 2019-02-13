What do Cardi B, Jimi Hendrix and Bradley Cooper all have in common? The LSU baseball team picked their music as walk-out songs this season.

LSU announced Wednesday — two days before the season-opening game against ULM — the team’s walk-up songs for the 2019 season. The players chose tunes from a wide array of genres. There’s classic rock, music from multiple 80s hair bands and even a song from the Oscar-nominated movie “A Star is Born”.

Below, see the team’s selections, which the players can change at anytime.

Daniel Cabrera: I Like It (Clean) — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Hal Hughes: Devil Eyes — Hippie Sabotage

Josh Smith: Welcome Back — Mase

Drew Bianco: Let’s Groove — Earth, Wind & Fire

Gavin Dugas: The Stroke — Billy Squier

Giovanni DiGiacomo: Three Little Birds — Bob Marley

Antoine Duplantis: My Type — Saint Motel

+2 Aaron Nola, Baton Rouge native and former LSU pitcher, signs 4-year extension with Phillies Baton Rouge native and former LSU baseball ace Aaron Nola agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team an…

Zach Watson: Here Comes The Hotstepper (Heartical Mix) — Ini Komaze

Eric Walker: Disciples — Tame Impala

Landon Marceaux: Jambalaya — The Mudbugs

Saul Garza: God’s Gonna Cut You Down — Johnny Cash

Brandt Broussard: Space Jam — Quad City DJ’s

Chris Reid: My House (Clean) — Flo Rida

Cole Henry: Voodoo Child — Jimi Hendrix

Will Ripoll: Can’t Hold Me Down — GRiZ ft. Tash Neal

Nick Storz: Hyperreal — Flume

Brock Mathis: Crazy (Clean) — Lil Boosie

CJ Willis: In God I Trust — Kevin Gates

Cade Beloso: Signed, Sealed, Delivered — Stevie Wonder

AJ Labas: It’s About to Get Good — Cold Creek Country

Matthew Beck: Readymade — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Devin Fontenot: All of the Lights (Clean) — Kanye West

Chase Costello: Juke Box Hero — Foreigner

Trent Vietmeier: Pour Some Sugar on Me — Def Leppard

Aaron George: Seven Nation Army — The White Stripes

Clay Moffitt: Waiting for the Thunder — Blackberry Smoke

LSU baseball opening weekend: How to watch live (no TV), projected starters, weather, more The first weekend series of the 2019 LSU baseball season is almost here as the No. 1/2-ranked Tigers will play three different teams in three …

Zack Hess: Black Eyes — Bradley Cooper

Riggs Threadgill: I Love a Rainy Night — Eddie Rabbit

Caleb Gilbert: Old Man — Neil Young

Todd Peterson: Can’t Stop — Red Hot Chili Peppers

Jaden Hill: No Smoke (Clean) — NBA Youngboy

Braden Doughty: Rainy Days (Clean) — Boogie

Rye Gunter: Renegade — Styx

Ma’Khail Hilliard: Run in Here (Clean) — NBA Youngboy

Easton McMurray: California Love (Clean) — 2Pac