LSU center fielder Aliyah Andrews’ accomplishments through last season were plenty. So naturally, she came into the 2020 season trying to do more.
A leadoff hitter extraordinaire, Andrews struggled early on trying to expand her game as a slapper, but there’s no doubt about who the Tigers' hottest hitter is now.
Andrews extended her hitting streak to 15 games with three hits Tuesday against South Alabama, raising her batting average to .408, second-best on the team behind Georgia Clark’s .429. That’s a .226-point improvement starting a month ago, during which time she has collected 25 hits in 49 at-bats, a .510 average.
Lately, Andrews is even more sizzling, with 20 hits in her last 34 at-bats (.588) and at least two hits in eight of her past 10 games.
“I’ve just gotten into the groove, trusting myself more and not trying so hard,” said Andrews, who has a team-best .462 on-base percentage and leads the SEC with 18 stolen bases. “In the beginning there were a lot of expectations and I was in my head a lot. I’ve felt a lot more like myself lately.
“I didn’t get disgusted or frustrated. A lot of other people came to me and said ‘Aliyah, you’re going to get it.’ And I’m like ‘I know.’ I wasn’t that worried. I know it might look like I was stressing. It was a down moment for me, but I was going to get into the groove. Other people were more worried than me.”
One of those was not LSU coach Beth Torina, who expressed confidence Andrews and some other veterans would come around. She’s watched Andrews start all 124 games the previous two seasons and 52 of 64 as a freshman.
“It was just a matter of time,” Torina said. “Nobody doubted it was going to happen for her. Early start, late start, I’m confident she’s going to be the person to get the job done for us.
“Aliyah is definitely a sparkplug for us. If she gets on base, we have that feeling we’re going to score.”
It’s no surprise that she leads the team in runs scored with 24, but she’s also swinging for more power and creating runs in other ways. She has three doubles and two triples in 2020 after entering the season with three doubles and one triple for her career. Her 11 RBIs are a career high through 23 games.
“I’m still a slapper, and I’m going to die a slapper,” Andrews said with a smile. “But I have been able to incorporate a lot more of my tools lately. I’ve been able to hit the ball hard, because I’ve trusted what I can do.”
Andrews is still parlaying her other skills. She set the school record for steals in a season with 47 last year and is No. 2 all-time with 118. She needs 36 more to pass Dee Douglas for the top spot.
Her fielding speaks for itself. She has twice been named to the All-SEC defensive team and was a preseason All-SEC choice. Coming in, going back or running to the gaps, takes hits away from opponents regularly.
“She’s spectacular defensively, as good as anybody we’ve had out there,” Torina said. “She was inches from making possibly the best catch I’ve ever seen on a softball field the other night. She can do it all, a great human being and leader, she’s got everything it takes.”
Her teammates notice it, too.
“You can’t tell what’s going on in her personal life when she steps on the field,” senior Amanda Doyle said. “Whether she’s having a good day or bad day, she gives it her all. She’s such a fierce competitor. I’ve loved playing beside her for four years, and I can’t wait for the rest of this season.”