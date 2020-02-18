With National Qualifying Scores (NQS) kicking in next week, the LSU gymnastics team is once again climbing its mountain.

The Tigers posted their best and third-best scores of the season in a less than 48-hour span, winning the GymQuarters Invitational on Friday in St. Charles, Missouri, with a 197.875 and beating Kentucky on Sunday 197.500-196.625. That boosted LSU’s season average to 196.925 and moved them from No. 9 to No. 6 nationally.

"We did well," senior Kennedi Edney said. "We stepped up. We’re on our way to getting up our mountain, as we always say."

LSU (9-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) travels to No. 18 Missouri (2-8, 0-5 SEC) this Friday. The meet is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

National Qualifying Scores, formerly Regional Qualifying Scores or RQS, take a team’s top six scores (three of which have to be away from home), eliminates the top score and averages the remaining five. If LSU has another strong score above 197, the Tigers could climb back into the top four nationally.

NQS is important because it will determine how teams are seeded at the SEC Championship meet and in NCAA competition.

“Everything counts,” LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux said. “Right now it’s the score we get. It’s moving into the National Qualifying Scores which is how we’re going to be seeded at the SECs.

“We need to do well at Missouri, which isn’t always an easy place to do well. It’s not nearly the environment we have in the PMAC. You have to be careful the kids don’t get lulled into a slower meet with a quieter environment. It’s not a beautiful, peppy arena like we have here.

“We have to make sure our team goes there and stays in the Purple Zone and brings their energy.”

Johnson honored again

Perhaps the SEC should name its freshman of the week award after LSU’s Kiya Johnson.

The Tigers’ phenom claimed the award for the fourth straight week on Tuesday. She won the all-around in both of LSU’s meets, including a career-high 39.750 at the GymQuarters with a 10.0 on vault. She won floor in both meets, with a 9.975 against Kentucky, and also had an individual win Friday on beam.

Johnson now has 20 individual titles in eight meets this season. She ranks second nationally on floor and vault and fifth in the all-around.

Injury updates

Junior Sarah Edwards, out since suffering an ankle injury Jan. 24 at Florida, will again be sidelined at Missouri. Breaux said she has hopes Edwards can return for LSU’s home meet Feb. 28 against Arkansas, though that remains uncertain.

Junior Olivia Gunter, who injured her leg warming up for the GymQuarters meet, is also out with no timetable for her return.

Edney, who was back on vault last weekend after missing that event and bars for two weeks with an elbow injury, said she is training on bars again but doubts she will be ready on that event this weekend.

“It’s all arms, basically,” Edney said. “It’s more pressure and pulling when I do that event.

“We’ll go for next weekend.”

Edney said she felt good returning to vault in both meets last weekend.

“It didn’t hurt after either meet, which means it’s going really well,” she said.