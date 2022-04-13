Matt McMahon signed the first recruit of his tenure as the LSU basketball coach.
Corneilous Williams, a three-star center from Hickory, North Carolina, signed Wednesday to play at LSU. The 6-foot-10, 195-pound big man is the No. 51 center in the country and the 15th-best player from North Carolina, according to 247sports. He brings the number of scholarship players locked into LSU’s 2022-2023 roster to six.
Williams was committed to Murray State before McMahon left the Racers for LSU. He chose the Tigers over Austin Peay, Bryant, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.
“Corneilous is a long and athletic forward with excellent defensive instincts. He protects the rim with his ability to block and alter shots,” McMahon said. “Offensively, he runs the floor extremely well and does an outstanding job of finishing plays in traffic.
"We love his character and work ethic, along with his motor, energy and versatility on the court. We are excited to officially welcome him to the LSU family today.”
This signing period was supposed to be more successful for LSU, but Will Wade’s ouster depleted LSU’s current roster and reserve of young talent. All but one scholarship player are out the door, as well as three recruits from the 2022 class: five-star center Yohan Traore, five-star wing Julian Phillips and four-star wing Devin Ree. LSU also lost its only commitment in the 2023 class, a five-star point guard Marvel Allen.
Phillips and Ree signed in November during the early signing period, and Traore was supposed to sign with LSU this week. Instead, Traore flipped to Auburn. Ree and Phillips have yet to choose their destinations.
While LSU awaits NCAA sanctions for the long list of Wade’s alleged recruiting violations, it enlisted McMahon to pick up the pieces. He first turned to the transfer portal, convincing wing Mwani Wilkinson to withdraw from the portal and return to LSU. Guard Justice Williams also decided late Wednesday to return to the Tigers.
McMahon also brought guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal with him from Murray State, then signed Cam Hayes, a point guard from North Carolina State and Kendal Coleman, a center from Northwestern State.
The NCAA’s regular signing period is open until the final signing date, May 18.