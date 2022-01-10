CFP Championship Football

Georgia's Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass over Alabama's Khyree Jackson in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. 

 AP PHOTO BY CHARLIE RIEDEL

Stetson Bennett threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia broke a defensive game wide open with three fourth-quarter scores as the Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Indianapolis. 

With Alabama leading 18-13 midway through the fourth quarter, Stetson connected on a 40-yard pass with Adonai Mitchell to put the Bulldogs ahead. 

After an Alabama punt, Stetson found tight end Brock Bowers on a 15-yard touchdown with 3:33 remaining. 

On the ensuing possession, Kalee Ringo put the game away for good when he intercepted Alabama's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Bryce Young, and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown.

This story will be updated.

