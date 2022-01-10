Stetson Bennett threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia broke a defensive game wide open with three fourth-quarter scores as the Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night in Indianapolis.

With Alabama leading 18-13 midway through the fourth quarter, Stetson connected on a 40-yard pass with Adonai Mitchell to put the Bulldogs ahead.

After an Alabama punt, Stetson found tight end Brock Bowers on a 15-yard touchdown with 3:33 remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Kalee Ringo put the game away for good when he intercepted Alabama's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Bryce Young, and returned it 79 yards for a touchdown.

