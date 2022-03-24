Mac Markway, one of the top tight ends in the class of 2023, verbally committed Thursday to LSU.
Markway, a four-star recruit, is considered the No. 100 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and the seventh best tight end in the class.
His freshman year at De Smet High School in St. Louis, Markway played for new LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples. He also overlapped there with sophomore defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo.
The addition helps LSU build at an important position in offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock's offense. The Tigers only have two scholarship tight ends entering spring practice in juniors Jack Mashburn and Kole Taylor, and though they'll add three-star Mason Taylor this summer, coach Brian Kelly said LSU needs to improve at tight end.
Markway, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, committed to LSU over Iowa, Miami and Ohio State. He became the second player in the 2023 class, joining four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller.