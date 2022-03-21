LSU students who want to attend Monday night's NCAA women's tournament game against Ohio State can do so for free thanks to coach Kim Mulkey.
LSU announced Monday morning that Mulkey has purchased tickets for the student section for Monday night's 7 p.m. game between the Tigers and Ohio State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
For those who can't make it, the game will be shown on ESPN2.
Good Morning LSU Students!@KimMulkey has bought tickets for the student section for you to get in free. Enter the PMAC the same way you have all season and be loud! pic.twitter.com/96fNSLrFMT— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 21, 2022
The winner of Monday night's contest will advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
No. 3 seed LSU (26-5) is coming off a hard fought 83-77 win over Jackson State in the first round. Ohio State, which is the No. 6 seed with a record of 24-6, beat Missouri State 63-56 in the first round.