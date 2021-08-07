Within a small group of absentees, defensive back Cordale Flott and running back John Emery Jr. didn’t appear during the brief open portion of LSU’s second preseason practice Saturday afternoon.

As it donned shoulder pads for the first time, LSU allowed viewing of individual drills for about 20 minutes. Players sometimes miss part of practice. According to a source, Emery had to take a final exam.

Without Emery for the early portion of practice, sophomore Josh Williams went second with the running backs. Williams wore a gold non-contact jersey for the second straight day. Junior Tyrion Davis-Price led the group. LSU hopes Davis-Price and Emery have breakout seasons as the Tigers try to revive their rushing attack.

Flott is in line to start at nickel safety, a position LSU will use often when it shifts to a 4-2-5 defensive scheme against spread offenses. Five-star freshman Sage Ryan may also push for playing time at the spot, and Ryan appeared to practice with the nickel safeties for the second straight day.

Elsewhere, backup offensive lineman Charles Turner returned in a gold non-contact jersey after missing the opening practice Friday, and reserve sophomore outside linebacker Antoine Sampah missed the session. Sampah had practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday.

At tight end, one of the thinner position groups on LSU’s team, freshman wide receiver Jack Bech continued to run behind sophomore Kole Taylor. LSU may have to depend on Bech and walk-on Jack Mashburn at the position, coach Ed Orgeron has said.

As the viewing period closed, LSU’s quarterbacks and wide receivers began working on routes together. Sophomore Kayshon Boutte likely has secured one starting spot, leaving two open positions. On Saturday, junior Jaray Jenkins ran alongside Boutte with the apparent first team. Junior Devonta Lee and senior Jontre Kirklin went next.

Roll call

Players absent from the open portion of practice

RB John Emery, Jr.

WR Deion Smith, Fr.

QB Myles Brennan, Sr.

CB Cordale Flott, Jr.

LB Antoine Sampah, So.

LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.

Players in gold non-contact jerseys