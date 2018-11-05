As a native of Ohio, Joe Burrow has been looking forward to football weather since joining the LSU football program in late May.

After months of sweating, Burrow, who spent three seasons at Ohio State before migrating south, will likely get his first real taste of football weather Saturday night when No. 9 LSU faces Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The early forecast calls for a high of 50 degrees that day with a low of 34. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., which should make for a chilly game.

Burrow laughed Monday when reporters asked if he has pointers for his LSU teammates since most of them hail from the deep South.

“I don’t know … I’ve never really had to talk about that because everybody just kind of knew like, ‘It’s going to be cold,’” he said. “I guess I’ll tell them to get on the (stationary) bike a little more to stay warm.”

Burrow said the coldest he’s ever played in was a high school playoff game in which the temperature was 5 or 10 degrees.

He said he’s excited for the opportunity, even if it’s expected to be about 25 or 30 degrees warmer than that.

“That’s football weather for me. … Everybody here says it’s football weather when it’s like 70, but you walk out and you’re already sweating,” Burrow said. “That’s not football weather; football weather is 35 or 40 and sunny.”

Burrow noted he wears the same thing every week, which means he won’t be using any cold-weather gear like long sleeves, gloves or hand-warmers.

“Nah,” he said with a smile, “those are probably (for) the guys from the South.”