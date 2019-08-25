A rundown of LSU's season-opening opponent, the Georgia Southern Eagles ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPNU

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: First meeting

ON GEORGIA SOUTHERN

RECORD: 0-0

2018 RECORD: 10-3 (defeated East Michigan in Camellia Bowl)

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Shai Werts, running back/kick returner Wesley Kennedy, running back Logan Wright

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Cornerback Kindle Vildor, defensive end Raymond Johnson, cornerback Monquavion Brisnon

RUMBLINGS: After going 2-10 two years ago, the Eagles flipped the script and flew high to a 10-3 mark in 2018 with a Camellia Bowl win. They may be salty again, being picked to finish third in the Sun Belt East with 14 starters returning.

A week until kickoff, LSU's football season ticket total nearing 70,000 mark from last season Nearly a week until LSU's football team opens the 2019 season, a school official said the athletic department is nearing its season ticket sal…

ON THE EAGLES OFFENSE

The triple-option is a staple for Georgia Southern, which netted 266.2 rushing yards per game last year to rank seventh in the FBS. The Eagles had 35 rushing TDs and threw just 117 passes in 13 games with no interceptions.

ON THE EAGLES DEFENSE

Vildor, who had four interceptions in 2018, is the Sun Belt's preseason defensive player of the year. The Eagles had 27 takeaways, eighth-most in the nation, helping the team to an NCAA-leading plus-22 in turnover margin.

Sheldon Mickles

+5 Is LSU's Tory Carter the last of his kind? A long look at a rare breed: The true fullback For almost a decade, LSU football clung to a traditional fullback while the rest of the country discarded the position. Now that LSU has joined the trend with a spread offense, junior Tory Carter represents the last of his kind.