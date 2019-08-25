cajunsgasouthern.112617.002.JPG
Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Shai Werts (4) runs with the ball on a play during the first half of an NCAA football game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns at Cajun Field on November 25, 2017 in Lafayette, LA.

 Paul Kieu

A rundown of LSU's season-opening opponent, the Georgia Southern Eagles ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPNU

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: First meeting

ON GEORGIA SOUTHERN

RECORD: 0-0

2018 RECORD: 10-3 (defeated East Michigan in Camellia Bowl)

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Shai Werts, running back/kick returner Wesley Kennedy, running back Logan Wright

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Cornerback Kindle Vildor, defensive end Raymond Johnson, cornerback Monquavion Brisnon

RUMBLINGS: After going 2-10 two years ago, the Eagles flipped the script and flew high to a 10-3 mark in 2018 with a Camellia Bowl win. They may be salty again, being picked to finish third in the Sun Belt East with 14 starters returning.

ON THE EAGLES OFFENSE

The triple-option is a staple for Georgia Southern, which netted 266.2 rushing yards per game last year to rank seventh in the FBS. The Eagles had 35 rushing TDs and threw just 117 passes in 13 games with no interceptions.

ON THE EAGLES DEFENSE

Vildor, who had four interceptions in 2018, is the Sun Belt's preseason defensive player of the year. The Eagles had 27 takeaways, eighth-most in the nation, helping the team to an NCAA-leading plus-22 in turnover margin.

Sheldon Mickles

