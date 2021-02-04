TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Jan. 19, the LSU basketball team was in the midst of a four-game winning streak that produced a 5-1 Southeastern Conference record heading into a showdown with league-leading Alabama.

But Alabama’s shockingly easy 30-point victory, which frankly could have been 40 points or more, took LSU down a notch.

While the optics from the Tigers’ 105-75 loss that night were bad, there was little reason to believe — at the time anyway — that it would be a sign of things to come.

Yet, a 78-60 setback to No. 10 Alabama in the rematch Wednesday night in Coleman Coliseum continued a recent downward spiral for Will Wade’s team, which has now dropped four of its past five games.

Even though the five-game stretch was bookended by blowout losses to Alabama, which is 10-0 in the league and four games up on its closest pursuers, adversity has officially set in.

“I tell our guys all the time, ‘Adversity visits the strong and lives in the weak,’ ” Wade said after the Tigers’ latest setback. “We’ve got to be strong and make this a passing thing.”

A midseason slide isn’t uncommon for LSU under Wade, who went through a rough patch in two of his first three seasons.

In his first season in 2018, the Tigers lost five of six from Jan. 13-31. Last season, they dropped five of seven from Feb. 5-26 after starting 8-0 in the league.

The difference is LSU was competitive in most of those games. The exception: Back-to-back road losses of 25 and 23 points to Auburn and Tennessee in 2018.

This season, the Tigers’ past three losses in SEC play have been by 30, 13 and 18 points, with two of the beatings being administered by the team that’s head and shoulders above the conference’s other 13 clubs.

The other setback in the past two weeks was against Texas Tech, when they were outscored 12-0 in the final 59 seconds and watched a seven-point lead slip away.

The agonizing loss to Texas Tech was compounded when forward Darius Days went down with a sprained ankle midway through the second half.

While acknowledging his team is in a bit of a tailspin, Wade remained positive about getting back on track.

“I believe in our players; I believe in our team,” he said. “We hit a rough spot, and we’ve got to battle our way through it. … We have to find our footing and get back going.”

They’ll have to do it in a crucial three-game, eight-day stretch that features two Saturday home games with No. 22 Florida and No. 11 Tennessee.

Those games will be sandwiched around a visit to Mississippi State. Florida, Tennessee and State all lost their mid-week games this week.

LSU likely will have to play at least one or two of those games without Days after he missed his first game of the season at Alabama.

Without the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Days on the floor, Alabama outscored LSU in the paint area 52-26 and outrebounded the Tigers 51-35.

Noting that “people probably have a lot of doubt,” Wade said it’s up to him and his staff to get it fixed before it comes completely unraveled.

“To this point in the season, we haven’t played to our potential … and that’s on me as the head coach,” he said. “There’s no excuses from me. It’s on me and it’s on us to ultimately get it fixed.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep working, figuring our way out of this.”

Even with Days, it would have been difficult to win Wednesday night considering LSU’s abysmal track record in Tuscaloosa, where the Tigers are 19-71 all-time.

Since 2005, LSU has dropped 14 of 16 games in Coleman Coliseum, with the only wins coming in 2016 under Johnny Jones and 2019 under Wade.

But that last successful trip to northwest Alabama must have felt more like 100 years ago to Wade when he walked into the cool night air for a short ride to the airport.

“We’ve got to find a way to do it … nobody’s going to do it for us,” he said. “It’s on us and it’s on me as the head coach to get it done.

“I’m certainly disappointed. We’ve just got to play to our potential.”