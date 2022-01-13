GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Everything was set up Wednesday night for Florida to make a sudden second-half run and pull away for a win over the LSU men's basketball team in an intimidating venue that’s been none too kind to the Tigers.
A crowd of 10,110 boisterous fans in Exactech Arena were ready to explode when Florida, which trailed by as many as 14 points in each half, grabbed its first lead of the evening against No. 12 LSU.
It seemed inevitable to almost everyone in the building.
LSU was playing without injured point guard Xavier Pinson, the ringleader of its much-improved defense, and with two big men — Tari Eason and Efton Reid — watching from the bench with five fouls each.
Make that inevitable to almost everyone in the building, except for the team wearing purple and gold.
After trying for six minutes to get over the hump against the short-handed Tigers, the Gators came up short and took a 64-58 loss that completely let the air out of the arena.
While it might not have been expected to win with all the adversity it had to fight through, LSU dug deep and did the unexpected.
Florida took its best shot time and again, but could only trim the deficit to one point with 6:08 to play and to two points three times over the final 4:06 as strong defense and clutch offensive plays by Eric Gaines saved the day.
When Gaines, Pinson’s replacement, scored six points in the final four minutes and assisted on a game-sealing dunk by Alex Fudge with 25 seconds left, LSU had clawed its way to just the fifth win in its last 15 visits to Gainseville.
“We’re so connected, we’re so tough,” an elated Will Wade said. “We’re going to lose some games, but it ain’t going to be for (lack of) effort and toughness … and just being able to will ourselves to make things happen.
“I told you (reporters) the other day, the tougher the circumstances the better we are. It doesn’t get much tougher than that now.”
The Tigers had to do it against all odds, starting with Pinson having to sit on the bench after suffering a right knee injury late in Saturday’s win over Tennessee.
Then, LSU was whistled for 10 fouls in the first half, including three each for Eason and Reid, to just three for Florida.
In the second half, the Tigers were tagged with 11 more fouls to Florida’s seven.
Of those seven by UF, one came on a technical (which counts as a team foul) by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. after a dunk and three came in the final 31 seconds when the Gators intentionally fouled to get the Tigers into the bonus.
In Saturday’s win over Tennessee, LSU collected 26 fouls to Tennessee’s 18.
Wade said he’s not going to complain to the Southeastern Conference about the glaring disparity.
“I don’t do that … it’s a fool’s errand to do all that,” he said. “I never fill out the reports because in my opinion it makes no difference. We’re just going to work on showing our hands a little bit better.”
It was hard to blame Wade, who, in addition to being reluctant to complain about the officiating, doesn’t want to write a check to the league office.
After all, his team had just pulled out a gut-check win on the road and it was time to celebrate it.
“I was proud of our guys, to see their look in that locker room … man, that was awesome,” Wade said. “That was fun. They were so proud, it was a sense of accomplishment.
“It was a total team effort and we just dug it out. We’re fighters, man, fighters. That’s what we do, and that’s what our program is about.”