LSU senior long snapper Blake Ferguson has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, given annually to the college football's "top community servant," the award announced Thursday.
Ferguson, a native of Smyrna, Georgia, was named to the watch list in 2018, and he serves as the chair of the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll in three seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Ferguson is a Type I diabetic, and he serves as an advocate for the American Diabetes Association and their research programs. He was invited to Washington D.C. in 2018 for the "Call to Congress," an effort to help raise funds and awareness for diabetes research, and he met with congress members involved with policy making.
Ferguson is one of 93 players listed in the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel.
Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger won the inaugural Wuerffel Trophy in 2005, and he remains the only player in program history to win the award.
Ferguson has also served in the Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, a prom for special needs members in Baton Rouge, visited the Companion Animal Alliance, an LSU facility that shelters animals, and served as a volunteer PE instructor at Glasgow Elementary.
2019 Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list
Isaiah Sanders, Air Force, Senior, QB
Chris Owens, Alabama, Junior, OL
Darrynton Evans, App State, Junior, RB
Malcolm Holland, Arizona, Senior, DB
Eno Benjamin, Arizona State, Junior, RB
Kyle Williams, Arizona State, Senior, WR
T.J. Smith, Arkansas, Senior, DL
Tajhea Chambers, Arkansas State, Junior, LB
Derrick Brown, Auburn, Senior, DL
Kole Bailey, Boise State, Junior, OL
Gabe Skrobot, Bowling Green, Junior, LS
Matt Otwinowski, Buffalo, Senior, LB
Uriah Leiataua, BYU, Junior, DL
Michael Saffell, Cal, Junior, OL
Tyriq Harris, Charlotte, Senior, DL
Sean Pollard, Clemson, Senior, OL
Silas Kelly, Coastal Carolina, Junior, LB
Adam Prentice, Colorado State, Junior, RB
Koby Quansah, Duke, Senior, LB
Brody Hoying, Eastern Michigan, Senior, DB
James Morgan, FIU, Senior, QB
Tyrie Cleveland, Florida, Senior, WR
DeCalon Brooks, Florida State, Sophomore, LB
Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia, Senior, K
Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern, Senior, LB
Jahaziel Lee, Georgia Tech, Senior, DL
Kaimana Padello, Hawai’i, Senior, DL
Bobby Walker, Illinois, Senior, TE
Nick Westbrook, Indiana, Senior, WR
Ray Lima, Iowa State, Senior, DL
Bryce Torenden, Kansas, Senior, DB
Denzel Goolsby, Kansas State, Senior, DB
Matt Bahr, Kent State, Senior, LB
Landon Young, Kentucky, Junior, OL
Deuce Wallace, Louisiana, Senior, BD
Blanton Creque, Louisville, Senior, DB
Blake Ferguson, LSU, Senior, LS
Brenden Knox, Marshall, Sophomore, RB
Noah Barnes, Maryland, Junior, TE
Brady White, Memphis, Junior, QB
Zach McCloud, Miami, Senior, LB
Jack Sorenson, Miami (Ohio), Junior, WR
Cole Chewins, Michigan State, Senior, OL
Khalil Brooks, Middle Tennessee, Senior, LB
Winston DeLattiboudere, Minnesota, Senior, DL
Kobe Jones, Mississippi State, Junior, DL
Khalil Oliver, Missouri, Senior, DB
James Smith-Williams, N.C. State, Senior, DL
Ben Stille, Nebraska, Junior, DL
Lucas Weber, Nevada, Senior, LB
Teton Saites, New Mexico, Junior, OL
Josh Adkins, New Mexico State, Sophomore, QB
Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame, Senior, DB
Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, Junior, LB
Mufu Tiawo, Old Dominion, Senior, DL
Mac Brown, Ole Miss, Junior, P
Justin Herbert, Oregon, Senior, QB
Dallas Warmack, Oregon, Senior, OL
Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State, Senior, LB
Tre Tipton, Pittsburgh, Senior, WR
Nick Leverett, Rice, Senior, OL
Parker Houston, San Diego State, Senior, TE
Josh Love, San Jose State, Senior, QB
Tyler Page, SMU, Junior, WR
Brian Ankerson, South Alabama, Junior, OL
Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina, Junior, LB
Treyjohn Butler, Stanford, Senior, DB
Andrew Armstrong, Syracuse, Senior, LB
Kellton Hollins, TCU, Junior, OL
Matt Hennessy, Temple, Junior, OL
Ryan Johnson, Tennessee, Junior, OL
Trey Smith, Tennessee, Junior, OL
Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Junior, QB
Hunter “Hutch” White, Texas State, Senior, WR/ST
Travis Bruffy, Texas Tech, Senior, OL
Bryce Harris, Toledo, Senior, OL
B.J. Smith, Troy, Senior, RB
Jordan Johnson, UCF, Senior, OL
Darren Woods, Jr., UNLV, Senior, WR
Michael Pittman, USC, Senior, WR
Britain Covey, Utah, Junior, WR
Dominik Eberle, Utah State, Senior, K
Derron Gatewood, UTEP, Senior, OL
Andrew Martel, UTSA, Senior, LB
Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt, Junior, LB
Bryce Hall, Virginia, Senior, DB
Cade Carney, Wake Forest, Senior, RB
Nick Harris, Washington, Senior, OL
Frederick Mauigoa, Washington State, Senior, OL
Evan Staley, West Virginia, Junior, K
Tyler Witt, Western Kentucky, Junior, OL
Jon Wassink, Western Michigan, Senior, QB
Chris Orr, Wisconsin, Senior, LB