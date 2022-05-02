Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team have another new transfer — one they've already seen up close.
Kateri Poole, a 5-foot-8 guard and a former five-star prospect who spent the past two seasons at Ohio State, has signed with LSU, the school announced Monday.
Poole was part of the Buckeyes team that upset LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament March 21 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. She had four rebounds and one point in Ohio State's 79-64 win.
“I’m excited to welcome Kateri to the LSU family,” Mulkey said in a statement. “She is a tough, physical guard that brings energy and excitement every time she steps on the court! Having played in the PMAC during March Madness for Ohio State, I know Kateri is looking forward to returning and playing in front of our amazing fans!”
Poole joins a class of that includes nation’s No. 26 player, Flaujae Johnson of Marietta, Georgia; NJCAA first-team All-American Last-Tear Poa of Melbourne, Australia; Dallas Morning News Player of the Year Sa’Myah Smith of Desoto, Texas; and guard/forward combo Alisa Williams of Little Elm, Texas.
The Tigers also added two other transfers — West Virginia's Jasmine Carson and Missouri's LaDazhia Williams.
“I believe in coach Mulkey, and what we want together as a program,” Poole said. “With her passion and love for the game, I can only work harder. Geaux Tigers!”
A native of The Bronx, Poole averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 assists per game last season for the Buckeyes.
She played in all 20 games of her freshman season, averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists to land a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team.
Poole was the No. 24-ranked player in her class by ESPN.