Mistakes and complacency plagued LSU softball Thursday night as the Tigers fell to Stanford 7-5 for their first home loss of the season.
The Tigers had a 5-0 lead through five innings but gave up seven runs in the sixth.
LSU pitcher Maribeth Gorsuch performed well to start, allowing only two hits, but she gave up a run and loaded the bases in the sixth. Freshman Shelby Wickersham relieved her and gave up two hits before ending the inning on a popout.
LSU had a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes during Stanford’s comeback. Catcher Michaela Schlattman mishandled a ball on a strikeout, and third baseman Amanda Sanchez overthrew first, either of which would’ve ended the inning.
“It was just a serious lack of attention to detail,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Little things all over the place caught up to us… As a coach I have to be more demanding of them. I have to require more of them and can’t allow it to happen. At the end of the day, it falls on me.”
LSU performed perhaps the best it had all season to start the game. Torina called the first five innings Gorsuch’s best of the season.
Stanford got the first batter of the game on base with an infield single, but Gorsuch got a strikeout to end the inning.
On the opposite end of the field, The Tigers only had one baserunner in the first two innings, but in the third, senior infielder Shemiah Sanchez led off with a walk and junior outfielder Claire Weinberger hit a blooper in shallow right field to put runners on first and second with one out.
Junior outfielder Aliyah Andrews dropped down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third with the heart of the lineup coming to the plate.
Junior infielder Amanda Doyle hit an RBI single and Amanda Sanchez hit an RBI double back-to-back to put LSU up 2-0.
Andrews showed off her speed in the fifth inning, getting on first with a single right over the shortstop’s head. She the stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher to put herself in scoring position for Amanda Sanchez with two out.
Sanchez held steady at the plate. She started with a 2-0 count and battled for a 10-pitch walk. Designated player Shelbi Sunseri continued her hot streak at the plate, driving a high and outside pitch out of left field for her seventh home run. Her three-run home run extended LSU’s lead to 5-0 before Stanford’s sixth inning comeback.
Wickersham went three up, three down with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh to give the Tigers a chance to win the game.
LSU returns to Tiger Park on Friday for a doubleheader against Memphis and Michigan to continue the LSU Invitational.
“I think we’re going to figure out how to get better from here, and rebound quickly,” Torina said. “That’s the great thing about our sport is that you have a chance at it right away tomorrow.”