Less than 24 hours after news broke that former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly would take the helm at LSU, he is expected to land in Baton Rouge.

LSU fans were encouraged to come out to the airport to welcome the new coach at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said in a statement. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”

