After LSU’s spring game, head coach Brian Kelly acknowledged the scrimmage gave no indication to who will start at quarterback next season.
“We didn't clear up anything with the quarterback today,” Kelly said. “We probably made it even more difficult.”
All three quarterbacks competing for the position — sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier — rotated Saturday afternoon between the first- and second-team offenses.
Nussmeier led the passers with 136 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, though he came close to throwing one along the sideline. He completed 56% of his passes (9 for 16), and a handful of throws were particularly impressive, including one down the opposite sideline to senior Jaray Jenkins. Nussmeier placed the ball around two defenders, but Jenkins dropped the pass.
Nussmeier also lofted a 27-yard wheel route to sophomore running back Josh Williams to set up a touchdown, dropped a 30-yard pass over Malik Nabers’ outside shoulder and rolled out for an 8-yard touchdown to Jack Bech.
Daniels, who took the first snaps, showed how his speed could potentially shape LSU’s offense if he wins the job. He finished with seven carries for 21 yards and one touchdown, but he would’ve had more in a live contact situation. Refs quickly blew the plays dead, and defenders couldn’t tackle the quarterbacks.
Though more inconsistent, Daniels made some quality throws. He had a fade in the back of the end zone to Kyren Lacy broken up, and two plays later he lofted a 20-yard touchdown to Bech with touch. He also completed a 39-yard pass to Brian Thomas Jr. Daniels finished 3 of 9 for 68 yards.
Brennan never made an eye-popping downfield throw like he has in some practices, but he was the most efficient quarterback, completing 65% of his passes (11 for 17) for 99 yards and one touchdown.
“He does really good things with the football,” Kelly said. “He knows the offense. He's smart. He takes care of it.”
Running backs stand out
John Emery Jr. didn’t play much a week after spraining his right ankle, but the point was that he tried at all. Emery wanted to understand what it felt to play at less than full health, which impressed Kelly.
“He wanted to go,” Kelly said. “He was like, 'Look, I'm going to get banged up during the season. I want to know what it's like not to play 100 percent because I'm not going to be 100 percent.'”
Emery gained 24 yards on four carries, showing his explosiveness. He sought contact more than he has in the past, lowering his shoulder into defenders and picking up a short fourth down when he got hit at the line.
After Emery came out, the other running backs took over. Sophomore Armoni Goodwin, who scored the game’s first touchdown when he broke outside and dove for the pylon, finished with 71 yards on nine carries. He also caught a pass in the flat and gained 24 yards.
Juniors Tre’ Bradford and Josh Williams came on strong in the second half as the offensive line opened wider holes against a fatigued and simple defense. Bradford had a 37-yard carry. Williams ripped one for 23 yards. He also caught the wheel route and scored two touchdowns.
“Those backs run really hard,” Kelly said. “You better tackle. You better get our backs on the ground.”
Steak Burrow
The loudest cheer from the crowd came when Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Thaddeus Moss, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Derek Stingley Jr. and Michael Divinity walked onto the sideline.
Plenty of former players were in town this weekend, including Ja’Marr Chase and Tyrann Mathieu, and some of them took pictures with recruits. Burrow and Chase also posed with Kelly the night before the spring game.
Kelly said he and Burrow connected over Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Cincinnati, which has named steaks for both of them. Kelly got a petite filet when he was the head coach at Cincinnati. Burrow currently has a 14 oz. blackened strip topped with a creole crawfish sauce. The “Steak Burrow” costs $80.
“I'm a little salty about the whole thing,” Kelly said, joking.
He added they bonded over moving from the midwest to Baton Rouge.
“There's some similar paths,” Kelly said. “We're kind of sharing the same experience, how much we both have enjoyed it.”