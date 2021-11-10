When sophomore linebacker Mike Jones Jr. heard the game plan against Alabama was to run a lot of blitzes, he said, "thank God."
Jones Jr. said that's the kind of defense he was used to from his time at Clemson.
"I was licking my chops," Jones said. "I've seen the way that can flush the offenses. I think that's a great step — let's keep our foot on the pedal. Let's keep these guys guessing on third down."
LSU held Alabama to six yards of total rushing, tied for the worst in the school's history. In addition, it kept the Crimson Tide at bay on third down, where they converted on four of 13 of their opportunities after previously being No. 1 in the country on third down conversions. That was all a result of a defensive makeover during the team's bye week. LSU entered the game with one of the lowest blitz rates in the country, and blitzed on nearly half of Alabama's offensive plays.
"We felt we weren't playing the run very well in our base 4-3 defense, so we wanted to give them different looks and we did," coach Ed Orgeron said. "We stepped out of a 3-4 a lot of times, it was giving them problems. We're gonna take it to expand on our blitz package and see where it takes us, but it is good to have a combination of both."
For example, the strip sack by safety Cameron Lewis late in the fourth quarter was on a play where LSU ran a zero blitz, which Orgeron said they never typically run. It's risky because it leaves the entire backfield open with no deep safeties.
But Lewis came off the left edge, running straight forward as the receiver outside ran into the backfield. There were no blockers in his way when he found quarterback Bryce Young.
"It lights a fire, especially with the athletes we got on our defense, you got to make fast decisions," Lewis said.
Jones' sack came off a play in 4-2-5 formation, where he ran inside the B-gap, evading the running back, while Clark came up behind him.
"With the pattern we were running, I knew it was going to be me or Damone (Clark)," Jones said. "The back came back to block me, and my job is to fit inside the pressure, but I was actually able to fit inside and stay up. If I didn't get the sack, Damone (Clark) was definitely going to get it."
Arkansas is No. 1 in the SEC in rushing offense, averaging 243.8 yards per game, and shares the ball equally in its run game. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson, in addition to his 1,848 passing yards so far this year, has run for 433 yards on 95 attempts, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Running backs Treion Smith and Raheim Sanders each have over 400 yards rushing and are averaging over 5 yards per carry. Sophomore running back Dominique Johnson also has 416 yards rushing on fewer attempts — averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
To combat an electrifying offense, Orgeron said he will continue to use a mixture of blitz and base defensive schemes. The zero blitz could make an appearance again, but so could a three-man front with eight dropping into coverage.
The return of Cordale Flott could strengthen a secondary that was missing five of its starters last week, which was part of the reason the defensive burden fell on the front line, which featured seasoned veterans like Glen Logan, Neil Farrell, Soni Fonua and sophomore BJ Ojulari.
There's also just the added element that blitzing is just exciting for a bunch of hungry pass rushers.
"I had a big smile on my face, being able to change it up and not just run base defense helped a lot," Fonua said. "Adrenaline is running and you just don't want to stop blitzing. You just want to make plays."