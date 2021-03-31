LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas confirmed Wednesday four more of her players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Seniors Awa Trasi and Karli Seay and freshmen Sharna Ayres and Treasure Thompson joined sophomore guard Tiara Young in seeking a new place to play. Young, a sophomore guard and the team’s third-leading scorer, confirmed Tuesday she intends to leave.
Fargas said through the sports information office that she is declining further comment at this time. Both seniors have one more year of eligibility since the NCAA does not count the 2020-21 season against players eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LSU finished 9-13 last season and missed the NCAA playoffs for the third time in Fargas’ 10 seasons, not counting the 2019-20 season in which the tournament was not held because of the pandemic. The Tigers finished eighth in the Southeastern Conference with a 6-8 record.
Trasi played in 21 games with 18 starts and averaged 7.7 points and four rebounds last season. She came to LSU the year before as a transfer expected to boost LSU’s 3-point shooting but played more in a post position last season. As a junior, she averaged 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds but was LSU’s top 3-point shooter, hitting 25 of 73. Last season she took only 32 3-pointers and made five.
Seay transferred from Western Nebraska Community College in 2019 and played three seasons. She started 10 of the 22 games she played in and averaged 4.9 points per game. She was second on the team with 33 steals.
Ayres and Thompson were freshmen who seldom played. Ayres, a 5-foot-10 guard from Melbourne, Australia, played in nine games and logged 32 minutes total, scoring four points. Thompson, who is from Joliet, Illinois, played in six games and 15 minutes total without scoring.