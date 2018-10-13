Score by quarters
Georgia 0 0 9 7 — 16
LSU 3 13 3 17 — 36
First quarter
LSU: Cole Tracy 33 field goal at 9:32. DRIVE: 9 plays, 65 yards, 2:17. KEY PLAYS: Joe Burrow 6-yard pass to Terrace Marshall on third-and-5 keeps drive going at LSU 31. Nick Brossette 12-yard run to the LSU 43. Burrow 37-yard pass to Marshall to the Georgia 20. TIGERS 3, BULLDOGS 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Burrow 1 run at 13:34 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 12-84-4:54. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 12-yard pass to Foster Moreau to the LSU 27. Clyde Edwards-Helaire 47-yard run to the Georgia 7 on third-and-1 on the final play of the first quarter. TIGERS 10, BULLDOGS 0.
LSU: Tracy 36 field goal at 11:22. DRIVE: 5-53-1:18. KEY PLAY: On the first play of the drive, Burrow connects with Justin Jefferson for a 50-yard pass play to the Georgia 20. TIGERS 13, BULLDOGS 0.
LSU: Tracy 39 field goal at 5:09. DRIVE: 15-50-4:43. KEY PLAYS: On fourth-and-1 from the LSU 38, the Tigers move the chains on a 1-yard sneak by Burrow. On third-and-3 at the LSU 46, Burrow 9-yard pass to Derrick Dillon to the Georgia 45 extends the drive. Edwards-Helaire 16-yard run on fourth-and-1 gives LSU a first down at the Georgia 20. TIGERS 16, BULLDOGS 0.
Third quarter
GEORGIA: Rodrigo Blankenship 40 field goal at 9:03. DRIVE: 12-52-5:57. KEY PLAYS: D'Andre Swift 14-yard run to the Georgia 49. Jake Fromm 13-yard pass to Riley Ridley to the LSU 36. Fromm 15-yard pass to Mecole Hardman on third-and-10 to the 21 keeps the drive going. TIGERS 16, BULLDOGS 3.
LSU: Tracy 24 field goal at 3:00. DRIVE: 8-17-2:30. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on Kristian Fulton interception of Fromm at the Georgia 23. Burrow 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 to the Georgia 12. TIGERS 19, BULLDOGS 3.
GEORGIA: Elijah Holyfield 10 run at 0:07 (two-point run failed). DRIVE: 7-75-2:53. KEY PLAYS: Fromm 23-yard pass to Isaac Nauta to the LSU 49. Greedy Williams 14-yard pass interference penalty moves the ball to the LSU 35. Fromm 8-yard pass to Swift on third-and-6 produces a first down at the 23. Holyfield 13-yard run to the 10. TIGERS 19, BULLDOGS 9.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Burrow 1 run at 9:31 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 6-86-2:49. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire starts the drive with a 19-yard run to the LSU 33. Burrow 10-yard pass to Tory Carter to the 43. Burrow 36-yard pass to Jefferson to the Georgia 18. Edwards-Helaire 17-yard run to the 1 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 26, BULLDOGS 9.
LSU: Tracy 30 field goal at 7:20. DRIVE: 4-2-2:01. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Ed Paris' forced fumble against Hardman on the ensuing kickoff and recovery by kicker Avery Atkins at the Georgia 14. TIGERS 29, BULLDOGS 9.
GEORGIA: Ridley 27 pass from Fromm at 6:00 (Blankenship kick). DRIVE: 5-75-1:20. KEY PLAYS: Swift 4-yard run on third-and-1 to the Georgia 38. Fromm 35-yard pass to Ridley to the LSU 27 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 29, BULLDOGS 16.
LSU: Brossette 4 run at 4:14 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 4-77-1:42. KEY PLAYS: Brossette 11-yard run to the LSU 37. Burrow 59-yard run to the Georgia 4 sets up the TD on the next play. TIGERS 36, BULLDOGS 16.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 36, Georgia 16
RECORDS: LSU 6-1, 3-1 SEC; Georgia 6-1, 4-1 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 102,321 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles