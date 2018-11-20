LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to college football's top assistant coach, the award announced Tuesday.
Aranda is in his third season at LSU, which ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense (16.1 points per game) and 24th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game). The Tigers are also tied fifth nationally with 15 forced interceptions.
The list will be narrowed down to five finalists, and those finalists will be invited to Little Rock, where the winner will be announced on Dec. 4.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Louisiana State - Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator
Alabama Birmingham - David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator
Alabama - Michael Locksley, Offensive Coordinator
Army - Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator
California - Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator/OLBs
Central Florida - Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line
Clemson - Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WRs
Georgia - Sam Pittman, Offensive Line
Michigan - Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator
Mississippi State - Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Notre Dame - Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator
Oklahoma - Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/O-Line
Utah State - David Yost, Offensive Coordinator/QBs
Washington State - Tracy Claeys, Defensive Coordinator
West Virginia - Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/QBs