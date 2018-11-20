lsuricefootball.111818_HS_3344
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda leaves the field following the Tigers' 42-10 win over the Owls, Saturday, November 17, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to college football's top assistant coach, the award announced Tuesday.

Aranda is in his third season at LSU, which ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense (16.1 points per game) and 24th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game). The Tigers are also tied fifth nationally with 15 forced interceptions.

The list will be narrowed down to five finalists, and those finalists will be invited to Little Rock, where the winner will be announced on Dec. 4.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Louisiana State - Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator

Alabama Birmingham - David Reeves, Defensive Coordinator

Alabama - Michael Locksley, Offensive Coordinator

Army - Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator

California - Tim DeRuyter, Defensive Coordinator/OLBs

Central Florida - Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line

Clemson - Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WRs

Georgia - Sam Pittman, Offensive Line

Michigan - Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

Mississippi State - Bob Shoop, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Notre Dame - Chip Long, Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma - Bill Bedenbaugh, Co-Offensive Coordinator/O-Line

Utah State - David Yost, Offensive Coordinator/QBs

Washington State - Tracy Claeys, Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia - Jake Spavital, Offensive Coordinator/QBs

