Much like LSU's first-round game against Yale, the Tigers built a comfy halftime lead.

And much like Thursday, the Tigers had to hang on to the very end to advance. This time it took a Tremont Waters bucket with 1.6 seconds left.

Third-seeded LSU outlasted sixth-seeded Maryland, 69-67, in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday. Waters' basket with 1.6 seconds left sent the Tigers to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2006 -- the same year it made its most recent Final Four appearance.

LSU will play the winner of Michigan State and Minnesota, which is played later today. The game between LSU and the Michigan State-Minnesota winner will take place on March 29 in Washington D.C at Capitol One Area. The time has yet to be announced.

The No. 3 Tigers started strong against No. 6 Maryland, quickly building a double-digit lead. At halftime, LSU held a 38-29 advantage. Maryland battled back in the second half and eventually took a late lead in the game.

A pair of Skylar Mays free throws tied the game at 64 with over a minute left. Mays drilled a three on the Tigers' next possession with 37 seconds left to give LSU a 67-64 lead. Maryland quickly answered with a three of their own with 25 seconds left. Then it was time for Waters' heroics.

Mays led LSU in scoring with 16 points. Naz Reid and Waters contributed 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Entering today's game, LSU had 27-6 record. Maryland's record was 23-10.

LSU is still without head coach Will Wade who was indefinitely suspended earlier his month after he failed to meet with university officials when reports surfaced of recruiting violations.

Tony Benford is serving as interim coach during Wade's suspension.

