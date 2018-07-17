LSU is on the shortlist of teams that could land a former Major League Baseball prospect as he sets out on his football career.
Cord Sandberg, now 23 after playing six years in the Philadelphia Phillies minor league system, has set visits to LSU, Auburn, and N.C. State this month, according to a report from Rivals. Sandberg's visit to Baton Rouge is scheduled for July 28-29, according to the report.
Sandberg, a 4-star quarterback recruit, had initially committed to Mississippi State out of high school in Bradenton, Florida. He opted to skip college, signing with the Phillies after they selected him No. 89 overall in the 2013 MLB Draft.
Sandberg said he plans to make his final decision in August.
