In two-plus seasons under Will Wade, the LSU basketball team has experienced a three-game losing streak just once.
That came in Wade’s first season in 2018 when the Tigers fell to Southeastern Conference foes Alabama and Georgia at home and lost at Vanderbilt.
It’s the kind of trifecta the current team wants to avoid at all costs considering it has one final nonconference game before opening SEC play next Saturday at Tennessee.
So while Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. matchup with Liberty in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center isn’t a conference game, it’s one LSU really needs after taking hits against East Tennessee State (74-63) and Southern Cal (70-68) in its last two outings.
The morning after being stunned by ETSU, Wade’s team had to gather itself for a trip to the West Coast to face USC last Saturday.
While that one didn’t turn out the way LSU (7-4) wanted either when the Tigers failed to close the Trojans out in the final six minutes, there were positives that could help snap their mini-losing streak against Liberty (14-0).
It’s an important game since Liberty, one of only three remaining unbeatens in Division I along with Auburn and San Diego State, was 17th in the NET rankings as of Saturday morning.
A win over Liberty would give LSU, which was 57th in the daily NET, a boost that would help offset the past two losses.
Coming off a seven-day break for Christmas, Wade is hoping a quality opponent will get the attention of his players, who he said didn’t get the message that East Tennessee State was good when LSU played them following a 10-day respite for final exams.
“I hope the vacation helped … we’ll see,” Wade said Friday. “Obviously, we didn’t play very well against East Tennessee State, but I thought we played very well against Southern Cal.”
They’ll need to continue that against Liberty, which returns four starters and five of its top six players from a 29-7 team a year ago and turned heads in the NCAA tournament.
The 12th-seeded Flames shocked No. 5 seed Mississippi State 80-76 in the first round and hung with fourth-seeded Virginia Tech in the second round before falling 67-58.
Guard Caleb Homesley, who is averaging a team-best 11.3 points a game this season, had 30 points in the win over Mississippi State.
Liberty’s calling card is a defense that ranks second in the NCAA in allowing 51.6 points a game and is sixth in field-goal defense (35.6%) and 16th in 3-point field-goal defense (26.9%).
That’s a concern for Wade since LSU had its two lowest-scoring games of the season against ETSU (63) and USC (68), shooting 36.8% from the field overall against USC — including 16.7% in making 3 of 18 attempts from beyond the arc.
“We did some good things in the Southern Cal game, we just didn’t finish in the last six minutes,” Wade said. “Not winning was the biggest issue, but we had breakdowns at the end of the shot clock and had breakdowns in the last six minutes on the scouting report.”
With less than a week remaining before the SEC opener, Wade knows the Tigers have to get those things cleaned up in a hurry.
It’s vitally important since three of LSU’s four losses have been by two points at VCU and against Utah State and USC on neutral floors.
“Those things have hurt us,” Wade said. “They’ve bitten us and unless we get it corrected, the losses are going to keep piling up.”
It would help tremendously to turn things around against Liberty, he said, before diving into a league schedule that has them playing three of their first five games on the road.
“It’s all stuff we can work on,” Wade said. “The trick is keeping that edge and playing hard and keeping that toughness we played with at USC. We looked like a team in that game, we just didn’t make the plays we needed to make down the stretch.”
The basics
WHAT: Liberty at LSU
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: SEC Network
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at Tennessee, 11 a.m. Saturday
Briefly
• LSU will try to hand Liberty its first loss one year and one week after a 75-57 rout of Furman, which was 12-0 when it came to the PMAC.
• LSU ranks second in Division I in two-point field-goal percentage at 59.6% after shooting 52.9% from inside the arc a year ago.
• After averaging just 9.5 turnovers a game in a four-game winning streak, LSU has turned it over 15 times each in its past two games.
Probable lineups
Liberty (14-0)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz 6-1 Sr. 9.0 2.2*
G Darius McGhee 5-9 So. 9.8 4.0
G Caleb Homesley 6-6 Sr. 11.3 4.6
G/F Elijah Cuffee 6-4 Jr. 9.4 2.3
F Scottie James 6-8 Sr. 10.3 7.6
Key reserves
F Myo Baxter-Bell 6-5 Sr. 9.1 4.2
F Kyle Rode 6-7 Fr. 6.6 2.8
F Shiloh Robinson 6-7 Fr. 3.6 2.1
* assists
LSU (7-4)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 10.1 5.1*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.2 4.8
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 13.1 8.2
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 14.5 7.6
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 12.9 5.9
Key reserves
G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 8.2 3.5
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 2.0 3.5
G James Bishop 6-2 Fr. 3.4 0.5*
* assists