You can always throw the records out when LSU and Florida meet up, but this year you don't have to.
The Tigers head to Gainesville for a rivalry game against the Gators, with both teams off to strong starts. No. 5 LSU (5-0) is still unbeaten and fresh off a 45-16 beatdown of Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium.
No. 22 Florida, meanwhile, is off to a 4-1 start after they clamped down on Mississippi State in a 13-6 win.
The Tigers head to Gainesville for the second straight season. They won a close game 17-16 a year ago.
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday's game with Florida ...
THE GAME
WHO: No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida
When: 2:30 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
BROADCAST INFO
TV: CBS
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
STREAMING: CBSSports.com
LIVE UPDATES
