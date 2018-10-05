lsuflorida.100817 HS 1189.JPG
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) sacks Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) in the first half against Florida, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fl.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

You can always throw the records out when LSU and Florida meet up, but this year you don't have to. 

The Tigers head to Gainesville for a rivalry game against the Gators, with both teams off to strong starts. No. 5 LSU (5-0) is still unbeaten and fresh off a 45-16 beatdown of Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium.

No. 22 Florida, meanwhile, is off to a 4-1 start after they clamped down on Mississippi State in a 13-6 win. 

The Tigers head to Gainesville for the second straight season. They won a close game 17-16 a year ago. 

THE GAME

WHO: No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida

When: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: CBSSports.com

KEY STORYLINES

LIVE UPDATES

