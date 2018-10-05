You can always throw the records out when LSU and Florida meet up, but this year you don't have to.

The Tigers head to Gainesville for a rivalry game against the Gators, with both teams off to strong starts. No. 5 LSU (5-0) is still unbeaten and fresh off a 45-16 beatdown of Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium.

No. 22 Florida, meanwhile, is off to a 4-1 start after they clamped down on Mississippi State in a 13-6 win.

The Tigers head to Gainesville for the second straight season. They won a close game 17-16 a year ago.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida

When: 2:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: CBSSports.com

KEY STORYLINES

LSU-Florida scouting report: Tigers gets offensive line depth back ahead of big test in Gators' defense

Inside the (betting) line: Tigers a narrow favorite, but LSU-Florida is essentially a tossup; here's why

Rabalais: A win, or a loss, against Florida can change impression of LSU entirely going forward

Meet Grant Delpit: LSU's next great safety, a Louisiana kid playing with reckless abandon

Is Florida looking for validation against LSU? Not exactly, Gators beat writer says in Q&A

After two quiet seasons, LSU's Stephen Sullivan has blossomed into a solid wide receiver

LSU vs. Florida numbers to know: Delpit pacing defense; streaks to keep an eye on

LIVE UPDATES

