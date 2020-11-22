Joe Burrow was an iron man in his LSU career, never missing a start and popping back up after every big hit. But an injury in Week 11 of his rookie season didn't end that way.

As Joe Burrow unleashed a pass against the Washington Football Team deep in his own territory, a defender was knocked into his left leg. His knee appeared to buckle as his upper body was knocked forward.

Burrow was eventually carted off the field with what the team described simply as a "left knee injury." As he sat on the cart preparing to leave the field in Washington his Bengals teammates rushed out to him.

🙏🙏 for QB1 Joe Burrow



pic.twitter.com/yMMmf11AN6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 22, 2020 ...

The injury itself isn't shown in this post, but can be viewed here.

He appeared to confirm the significant nature of the injury with a social media post just before 3 p.m. that read: "Thanks for all the love. Can't get rid of me that easily. See ya next year."

Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year✊ — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) November 22, 2020 ...

Burrow had been showing off his arm often after Cincinnati picked him No. 1 overall in April. He went into the game No. 10 in the NFL with 2,485 passing yards, though his team had struggled to a 2-6-1 start. He had started the game against Washington 22-34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

Chase Young, picked behind Burrow at No. 2 in the draft, could be seen consoling the quarterback as he was dropped off the field. Washington receiver Terry McLaurin could be seen doing the same. Both McLaurin and Young played for Ohio State before joining the NFL, the program Burrow transferred from to join LSU.

Fellow rookie Chase Young consoled Joe Burrow as he was carted off of the field today. pic.twitter.com/Nmd0pbRN5O — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2020 ...

The Ohio native saw his NFL stock skyrocket in his senior season in Baton Rouge, resetting virtually every program passing record in leading the Tigers to an undefeated season and a College Football Playoff title. He won the Heisman Trophy by a record margin.

Check back for updates.