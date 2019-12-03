LSU senior long snapper Blake Ferguson has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, the college football all-star game announced Tuesday night.
The Senior Bowl, which is played annually in Mobile, Alabama, is a nearly week-long event in which invited players spend time interviewing with NFL teams, scouts and coaches while gaining an extra evaluation ahead of the NFL draft.
The bowl game will be played on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
Ferguson, a native of Smyrna, Georgia, is part of an LSU special teams unit that ranks 26th nationally in efficiency, according to Football Outsiders, and he is also a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is given to college football's top community servant.
Ferguson serves as the chair of the Southeastern Conference Football Leadership Council. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll in three seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Ferguson is a Type I diabetic, and he serves as an advocate for the American Diabetes Association and their research programs. He was invited to Washington D.C. in 2018 for the "Call to Congress," an effort to help raise funds and awareness for diabetes research, and he met with congress members involved with policy making.
Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger won the inaugural Wuerffel Trophy in 2005, and he remains the only player in program history to win the award.
Ferguson has also served in the Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine, a prom for special needs members in Baton Rouge, visited the Companion Animal Alliance, an LSU facility that shelters animals, and served as a volunteer PE instructor at Glasgow Elementary.