Gabe Montenegro singled in two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as Southern Miss rallied for a 13-12 win over Arizona State in an elimination game Sunday at the Baton Rouge regional.
The Eagles trailed 10-2 in the fifth inning and 12-6 through seven innings but scored seven runs in their last two at-bats to spoil an ironman pitching performance by Arizona State’s Boyd Vander Kooi.
With the win, Southern Miss (40-20) advances to the regional final Sunday night against LSU and will need to defeat the Tigers to force a winner-take-all game at 3 p.m. Monday.
Arizona State (38-19) held a comfortable lead throughout Vander Kooi’s career-high 125-pitch outing but came apart after he left. By that time, there were two runners on base with two outs in the bottom of the eighth for Southern Miss, which pounced on the ASU bullpen.
Matthew Guidry greeted reliever Brady Corrigan with a three-run home run to make it 12-9. In the ninth, after two singles chased Corrigan, ASU’s Blake Burzell issued a walk and hit a batter to force in the first run of the inning.
Arizona State’s troubles continued with a sacrifice fly by Danny Lynch. After a strikeout, Montenegro came up, and capped off a 5-for-6 day with a two-run single through the right side.
“Honestly, I can’t believe what I just saw out of our guys,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “It wasn’t the start we were looking for, obviously, but it was the finish that we needed to stay alive. (There were) so many proud moments in the game. There were frustrating times, but the true character of a team is how you rebound from a loss.”
Guidry finished with four RBIs while designated hitter Erick Hoard had two RBIs and four of the Eagles' 15 hits.
Arizona State had control of the game through seven innings. After scoring in six of its final seven at-bats in a 13-5 win over Stony Brook on Saturday afternoon, the Sun Devils put up runs in five of the first six innings against Southern Miss to take a 12-6 lead.
Needing four outs to finish the game after Vander Kooi exited, the Sun Devils turned to their bullpen.
“Our mindset after Friday was we’re here to win this thing. We’re not here just to win pick up another win,” Arizona State coach Tracy Smith said. “The disappointing part was Boyd Vander Kooi goes out and pitches his rear end off, and extends his pitch limit, which we certainly wouldn’t do it at any other time, to save the bullpen. ... It's just disappointing after that unbelievable effort by him that we couldn’t close out the baseball game.”
Southern Miss fell behind 6-2 through four innings. Eagles errors in the first and fourth innings led to a pair of unearned runs for ASU, and Southern Miss stranded runners at second and third after they moved into scoring position with one out in the third inning.
Spencer Torkelson had three hits, including his 23rd home run of the season, to spark a 14-hit day for Arizona State.