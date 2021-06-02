While losing in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament made LSU nervous for an entire week, the team had plenty of time to rest, giving some key players an opportunity to recover from injuries before the NCAA tournament.

Coach Paul Mainieri said Wednesday junior center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, junior left fielder Gavin Dugas, senior closer Devin Fontenot and freshman reliever Garrett Edwards are all much closer to full health than they were a week ago.

“If there's a silver lining in anything,” Mainieri said from Eugene, Oregon, the site of LSU's regional, “those four guys getting the rest from last week will help all of them.”

Landon Marceaux to start LSU's regional opener; Mainieri keeps other pitching plans 'close to the vest' Landon Marceaux will start Friday night against No. 2 Gonzaga, coach Paul Mainieri said, as No. 3 LSU tries to move into the winner’s bracket of the Eugene Regional.

DiGiacomo pulled his hamstring in the opener of LSU’s final regular season series against Texas A&M. The recurring issue kept him out of the next three games, but he practiced fully this week. Mainieri said “he's ready to go.”

Dugas collided with Drew Bianco in the opener of that Texas A&M series, bruising his ribs and jolting his back. Though Dugas returned the next day and hit two home runs during the series, he said “every motion I did that weekend was pretty painful.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Two weeks removed from the collision, Mainieri said LSU’s three-hole hitter “is doing fine now.”

Meanwhile, Fontenot and Edwards, two of LSU's most trusted pitchers, had managed issues that cast their availability in doubt for the SEC tournament. Fontenot had a neck problem that “has flared up with him on occasion,” Mainieri said, and Edwards had dealt with a forearm strain for about three or four weeks.

But neither needed to pitch during the conference tournament anyway because of LSU's quick exit, so Mainieri felt confident about their status for the regional, which starts Friday night against Gonzaga.

“I don't think it's anything serious,” Mainieri said about Edwards. “It just was never going to get any better when he kept pitching. He needed to not pitch for a couple weeks for it to be OK. I think it will be much, much better this week, hopefully.”