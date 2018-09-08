Southeastern Louisiana never threatened LSU’s lead in a Saturday’s 31-0 loss to the Tigers, but the Lions never stopped trying to take a bite out of it.
Even after a Hail Mary touchdown pass by LSU on the final play of the first half heralded a possible second-half rout, SLU saved its best football of the night for the second half, though the outcome was never in doubt.
Held to 37 yards in the first half, SLU pushed three times into LSU territory in the fourth quarter as the Lions defense threw sand in the gears of the LSU offense. One drive ended on downs at the 37, another on an interception at the LSU 5-yard line and the final best, shot at scoring sailed over quarterback Lorenzo Nunez’s head at the LSU 4-yard line.
LSU’s JaCoby Stevens scooped up the errant snap and rambled to the SLU 18-yard line. LSU put the final stamp on an ugly night with a touchdown four plays later to finish the scoring.
The final surge was little consolation for the 0-2 Lions, who fell to their second straight FBS foe.
“We really didn’t do anything well except our guys did compete and the effort was good; it just wasn’t smart,” SLU first-year coach Frank Scelfo said. “I thought we had confidence the whole time. What we didn’t have was simple execution.”
Two Lions turnovers squelched the best two scoring threats on consecutive possessions: the bad snap and an interception by LSU’s Greedy Williams at the LSU 5 on a throw by Chason Virgil on the previous series. Before that, LSU stopped Virgil on a fourth-down try at the LSU 37.
The Lions had nine penalties — all of them pre-snap — for 45 yards: six false starts, two substitution infractions and a delay of game. That had them going one step forward and two back the whole night. In the second half, SLU outgained LSU 217-78 and converted five of six fourth-down tries.
“It’s always frustrating,” said Virgil, who threw for 358 yards and four TDs in last week’s loss to Louisiana-Monroe. “When you get into the red zone you’re supposed to score points. We got down there four times and didn’t come away with any. Have to put your head down and keep pushing.”
Virgil finished 23 of 33 for 189 yards, but the Lions moved the ball best when he and Nunez were alternating. Nunez rushed for 64 yards on 11 carries to keep the LSU defense guessing. Defensively, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund had six tackles, including a sack, and two pass breakups. His relentless pressure also led to a holding penalty against LSU, which helped slow the LSU passing game.
The Lions showed true resilience by recovering from the desperation 40-yard TD pass from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to 6-feet-7 wide receiver Stephen Sullivan on the final play of the first half. The Lions looked to go into halftime down 17-0 but Sullivan, bracketed in front by Tre Spann and behind by Zeke Walker, pulled it down even though Ferlando Jordan got a hand on it coming from the right.
“At the end of the day, somebody’s going to make a play,” Scelfo said. “The receiver went up, you saw his hands come through the crowd. We didn’t make the play. They made the play. The percentage isn’t high, but they connected.”