Both defensive back Sage Ryan and defensive lineman Maason Smith returned to practice on Tuesday. Neither have played since the Ole Miss game before the bye week and could add depth to a defense that has kept the Tigers in contention these past two games.
As the offensive line continues to preserve its health, both Marlon Martinez and Austin Deculus wore gold jerseys. Anthony Bradford has been at practice, but standing off to the side. Today, Bradford was not at practice. He was previously deemed out for season.
Roll Call:
Players not seen during a 15-minute viewing session
LB Matt Jayne, Fr.
LS Luke Laforge, Fr.
LB Nate Harris, Fr.
DE Soni Fonua, Sr.
DE Jarrell Cherry, Jr.
TE Gabe Leonards, Fr.
LB Josh White, So.
LB Micah Baskerville, Sr.
DB Major Burns, Fr.
LB Phillip Webb, R. Fr.
OL Lanson Smith, Fr.
OL Charles Turner, So.
TE Jack Mashburn, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
Players wearing gold, non-contact jerseys:
DL Vincent Valdez, Fr.
OG Ed Ingram, Sr.
OL Austin Deculus, Gr.
OL Marlon Martinez, So.
WR Jack Bech, Fr.
S Jay Ward, Jr.
DB Sage Ryan, Fr.
S Jordan Toles, So.
DB Pig Cage, Fr.
WR Jontre Kirklin, Sr.
DL Maason Smith, Fr.
Players out for the season: wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, cornerback Eli Ricks, defensive end Andre Anthony, running back John Emery Jr., cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., defensive lineman Ali Gaye, linebacker Jared Small, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, defensive tackle Joseph Evans and offensive tackle Cameron Wire.
Players who entered the NCAA transfer portal: wide receiver Koy Moore, quarterback Myles Brennan and linebacker Navonteque Strong.