Lincoln Riley couldn't share any insight into how his players reacted when they found out three key players would be suspended for the Peach Bowl.

That's because he never brought it up with them, said Oklahoma's coach as he addressed the media for the final time before the Sooners take the field for a College Football Playoff semifinal for the third consecutive season.

"I didn't address our team at all about it," he said, simply. "Of all the years in Oklahoma, this has probably been the year we've had the most lineup changes, major injuries, guys out for games. We've dealt with that all season."

The three players suspended include defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins, backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson and freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges. There's been no official announcement regarding the cause of the suspensions or whether it would impact their status in a national championship game should the Sooners defeat LSU.

Perkins represents the biggest loss as Oklahoma faces LSU's high-powered offense, with the sophomore defensive lineman accounting for 38 tackles and six sacks while seeing action in 12 games.

Stevenson's absence will impact the Sooners' backfield depth behind sophomore starter Kennedy Brooks. Stevenson has logged 64 carries for 515 yards and six touchdowns, but with much of that coming early in the season. Over Stevenson's past six games he's accounted for just 95 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, an average of just under 16 yards per game.

Bridges has logged just seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns this season.

But they face and LSU team with health questions of its own. The Tigers' starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has his status up in the air after suffering a hamstring injury during a drill in practice. He's yet to practice this week, and he'll likely be a game-time decision, Orgeron said, adding that he expects Edwards-Helaire to be out there in some capacity.

Regardless, Riley said a defining factor of this Sooners squad has been its resilience and ability for players to step into new roles and increased responsibilities whenever needed. He even sees a clear benefit in the suspensions coming down so far ahead of the game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. (CST) Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta.

"This is nothing new for us, other than probably a little bit easier in the fact that you had some time to plan for it," Riley said.

"So, no, our guys know the deal. That's our culture there. If somebody's down for whatever reason, it's next man up. I don't think it's fazed our team at all. We're used to it and we have confidence in the guys that will step up in that place."

