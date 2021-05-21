The LSU softball team swung their bats with authority from the start to pound McNeese State 10-2 in the first round of the NCAA Baton Rouge regional Friday at Tiger Park.
Amanda Doyle hit two home runs and Shelbi Sunseri one as the Tigers (33-19) advanced to meet the winner between UL and George Washington in the winners' bracket at 2 p.m. Saturday. McNeese State (34-25) will play the loser of that game at 4:30 p.m.
Doyle, who drove in four runs, had a two-run homer to give LSU the lead for good, after McNeese scored in the top half of the inning. Sunseri hit a two-run homer — her first in 26 games — to make it 4-1 and also got the pitching victory, allowing four hits and one earned run in six innings with three strikeouts.
Doyle hit a solo homer in the fifth, and LSU finished the game with five runs for a mercy-rule victory. Doyle drove in a run with a grounder, Georgia Clark and Raeleen Gutierrez had run-scoring singles and pinch-hitter Jordyn Perkins ended the game with a two-run double to cap the sixth inning.
LSU hitters pounded four McNeese pitchers for 10 hits and struck out only once.
McNeese got a run in the first when Cori McCray scored from third on a rundown play when LSU tried to get Kaylee Lopez between first and second. Jil Poullard knocked in the other run with a sacrifice fly to score Chloe Gomez, who singled to lead off the inning.