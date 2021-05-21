BR.mcneeselsusoftball.052221 HS 897.jpg

LSU third baseman Amanda Doyle (22) celebrates with LSU designated player Georgia Clark (25) after Doyle hit her second home run of the game against McNeese, this time a single in the fifth inning, in an NCAA Regional Game, Friday, May 21, 2021, at Tiger Park on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU softball team swung their bats with authority from the start to pound McNeese State 10-2 in the first round of the NCAA Baton Rouge regional Friday at Tiger Park.

Amanda Doyle hit two home runs and Shelbi Sunseri one as the Tigers (33-19) advanced to meet the winner between UL and George Washington in the winners' bracket at 2 p.m. Saturday. McNeese State (34-25) will play the loser of that game at 4:30 p.m.

Doyle, who drove in four runs, had a two-run homer to give LSU the lead for good, after McNeese scored in the top half of the inning. Sunseri hit a two-run homer — her first in 26 games — to make it 4-1 and also got the pitching victory, allowing four hits and one earned run in six innings with three strikeouts.

Doyle hit a solo homer in the fifth, and LSU finished the game with five runs for a mercy-rule victory. Doyle drove in a run with a grounder, Georgia Clark and Raeleen Gutierrez had run-scoring singles and pinch-hitter Jordyn Perkins ended the game with a two-run double to cap the sixth inning.

LSU hitters pounded four McNeese pitchers for 10 hits and struck out only once.

McNeese got a run in the first when Cori McCray scored from third on a rundown play when LSU tried to get Kaylee Lopez between first and second. Jil Poullard knocked in the other run with a sacrifice fly to score Chloe Gomez, who singled to lead off the inning.

