Former Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young, a member of LSU's transfer portal class, has opted to go pro.
Baseball America's Geoff Pontes reported that Young signed a $1.33 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday before the signing deadline of 4 p.m. Young was announced as a member of LSU's transfer portal class on Friday.
The junior switch-hitter was selected by the Orioles in the 17th round as the 497th overall pick. He batted .207 with a .327 on-base percentage and .383 slugging percentage during the 2022 season, but led the team with 16 home runs in 2021, starting 61 games at shortstop.
Young went undrafted after graduating from high school, where he was on a 2017-18 18U USA national team that featured 11 first-rounders and took home the gold medal at the World Cup.
LSU still adds Vanderbilt pitcher Christian Little, N.C. State infielder Tommy White, UCLA pitcher Thatcher Hurd and Air Force two-way player Paul Skenes from the transfer portal.
Incoming freshman pitcher Jaden Noot was drafted in the 19th round by the Milwaukee Brewers and has yet to announce whether or not he will be coming to campus. LSU lost Baylor transfer shortstop Jack Pineda and Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake to the MLB draft, along with six members of its No. 1 recruiting class of 2022, which including another shortstop, Mikey Romero.