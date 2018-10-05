For the first month of the college football season there has been no more compelling story than the LSU Tigers.
Doubted and counted out, riddled by questions and injuries and suspensions, the Tigers have thumbed their collective noses at the odds and with a survivor’s intent soared to No. 5 in the country with a 5-0 record. A record that includes wins over top-10 teams at the time: Miami and Auburn.
It has been an amazing tale of fortune and glory. If they make a movie out of this season, Sylvester Stallone should play Ed Orgeron to give the picture the proper Rocky Balboa gravitas.
But there are stories and there are stories. Real and imagined. Soaring and sinking. Act Six of this compelling football narrative brings LSU to a place where it is easy for opposing teams to sink and take their dreams down with them: The Swamp at Florida. A place, and a game, that will go a long way toward defining whatever kind of season this turns out to be for the Tigers.
It is a game and a team and a challenge on par with what LSU faced at Auburn three weeks ago, and we all know how that one turned out. The Tigers needed everything they had to rally from a 21-10 third-quarter deficit to pull off a 22-21 break-out-the-defibrillators upset victory.
Florida’s offense isn't as highly regarded as Auburn’s (though the Tigers’ have been a bit of a lemon on offense this season), but the Gators defense may be a touch better. Either way, it does not require a trip in Mr. Peabody’s Wayback Machine to recall the struggle it took for LSU to beat what wound up a 4-7 Florida team by a score of 17-16 a year ago. That victory that included the big break of a missed extra point when it looked like the Gators were ready to tie it 17-17.
Florida is improved from that tense Saturday afternoon. So is LSU. At least, the Tigers have the confidence and momentum surging with them into Gainesville that was nonexistent this past year with LSU coming off that stunning 24-21 loss to Troy the week before.
LSU is a slight favorite Saturday, by a touch under a Cole Tracy field goal. A lot of the smart money and picks are going with Florida, still not believing in the Tigers with whole hearts. A win in this game will make them believe — at least until LSU tees it up against Georgia next week, of course. A loss will make the doubters feel justified in not depositing their full faith and currency in the Tigers.
But a win for LSU? Well, that changes the impression of the Tigers entirely, and perhaps establishes them on a new level of respect as the second half of the season unfolds.
This season for LSU was always going to be defined by what the Tigers did against Georgia and next month against Alabama. And that's still true. But the game at Florida is the kind of game a true national contender like the Bulldogs or Crimson Tide would win.
The Gators are just over a 58 percent favorite to beat LSU, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. No. 2-ranked Georgia is a nearly 77 percent favorite to beat Florida later this month — albeit in a 50-50 split of a stadium in Jacksonville, not The Swamp. You have to figure No. 1 Alabama would be an even bigger favorite than that to humble the Gators. The other teams ranked around where LSU is ranked — No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson — would be favorites to beat Florida as well.
The inherent pressure on a team grows with each rung of the ladder it climbs toward the top, and certainly there is that pressure on LSU in this game. But the Tigers should also feel that they are putting over something on the rest of college football, an amusing little private joke they tell only each other.
It is a strange reality for the Tigers to be faced with, going from such low expectations being picked fifth in the SEC West to being ranked fifth in the nation. While there is pressure to perform commiserate with LSU’s lofty ranking, in the big picture so little was thought of LSU to begin with there should be some freedom in that for the Tigers even now.
So what if this is another one of those 50-50 games dotting LSU’s schedule like sinkholes? They were never expected to win them all, anyhow. Put the pressure back on Florida to prove its 13-6 win at Mississippi State last week wasn’t a fluke, but that its 27-16 loss at home to Kentucky was.
That’s the task for LSU Saturday. To keep writing the story of their season, in the way they want to tell it.