The matchup of Tigers -- and Death Valley legitimacy -- is set: The No. 1 LSU Tigers will face the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

LSU routed Oklahoma 63-28 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and No. 3 Clemson rallied, then hung on for a 29-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Both bowl games served as national championship semifinals in the CFP.

Check out important info on the game, tickets, team and series history and more as the college football world gets ready to descend on New Orleans.

WHEN/WHERE IS THE CFP CHAMPIONSHIP?

The national championship will be played at 7 p.m. (CST) on Monday, Jan. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, at 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive.

TV: ESPN

LSU TITLE HISTORY

LSU's past two national titles have been won at the Superdome: vs. Oklahoma in the 2003 season under then-coach Nick Saban and vs. Ohio State in the 2007 season under then-coach Les Miles.

LSU is making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff since it was formed six years ago.

CLEMSON TITLE HISTORY

South Carolina's version of the Tigers -- which also refers to its stadium as "Death Valley" has one three national titles: 1968; 2016 and 2018

Clemson is tied for the most appearances in the CFP field with Alabama, each having appeared in five of the six years since the system was created.

Clemson has made it to the CFP title game three times, losing to Alabama in 2015 in a game played in Glendale, Arizona before defeating Alabama in the next two: 2016 in Tampa, Florida and 2018 in Santa Clara, California.

Clemson last played in New Orleans when the Sugar Bowl was the site of a semifinal matchup, which they lost to Alabama.