Earlier this summer, Jack Bech held a string between his fingers. A hex nut dangled from the bottom.

Bech, one of LSU’s sophomore wide receivers, was supposed to think about the nut turning in circles without moving his hand.

“The ball would start doing what you were thinking,” Bech said. “When you told it to stop, it would stop.”

Conducted near the beginning of LSU’s mental training sessions in June, the experiment demonstrated the connection between the brain and the rest of the human body.

Amber Selking, who led the offseason classes, wanted LSU’s players to understand how their thoughts affected performance. Brian Kelly believes they need to train their minds the same way they train their bodies, and the hex nut provided visible evidence of what the brain can do.

“Your thinking is going to create a physiological response, and it will affect your body in certain ways,” redshirt junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said. “Just talking about making better habits whenever we think. It was crazy."

The sessions are part of the way Kelly overhauled LSU’s program. He and Selking have worked together for six years, and he asked her to come to Baton Rouge over the summer.

Selking spent most of June around the program. She met with the team inside the football operations building for 30-45 minute sessions a couple times a week and held individual conversations with players.

Everything she did aimed at teaching them how the brain works, the way thoughts affect outcomes and the tools to create a mindset that helps them achieve their best on a daily basis. It’s an ongoing process designed to create consistent routines. Much like weight training, multiple sessions are required to make new habits.

“The brain is similar to a muscle,” Kelly said. “You have to train it as well. Mental performance is the weight room for the brain for us. That's an important piece in our total preparation.”

Selking began to develop her lessons during a stint in corporate America after graduating from Notre Dame. She noticed some people had raw talent and lacked work ethic. Others worked hard to overcome their weaknesses and build a network. She wanted to know why they succeeded.

“What actually goes into human high performance,” Selking said, “and how can we understand that more?”

Selking returned to school for a masters and Ph.D. in applied sports psychology, trying to learn how mindsets influenced people. She then began giving presentations and training clients on how to create positive habits while she built her own company. She has worked with hockey players and businesses.

Along the way, Selking connected with Kelly’s strength and conditioning staff at Notre Dame, where she played soccer in college until suffering a torn ACL.

Selking eventually met Kelly, and he decided to incorporate her teachings into the program after a 4-8 disaster in 2016, one of two losing seasons in his 32-year career as a head coach.

Notre Dame, which also changed multiple coaches after the 2016 season, rattled off five straight years with at least 10 wins and reached the College Football Playoff twice. Selking became a staple around the facility. She reported directly to Kelly and often appeared on the sidelines at games.

When Kelly left for LSU, he immediately altered expectations around the program. Players, who were organized into groups to hold one another accountable, needed to change their approach to everything from schoolwork to nutrition. Kelly often said their actions off the field directly affected their performance on it. Selking came to help them understand why the process affected every aspect of their lives.

“Every thought we have matters because it's sending an electrical signal through our body to do something,” Selking said. “The question is, 'Is that something helping position you for success? Or is it undermining your ability to be who you want to be in that moment?'”

Selking started by teaching LSU’s players the science behind their mindset and how it affects performance. She then told them how and when to apply the lessons. By the end of the month, Selking said she had “installed a foundational mental playbook” that may help them play better in high pressure situations.

One of the tactics was to replace negative thoughts whenever they arose with positive ones. The idea resonated with multiple players, including junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy. He has since tried to carry a positive mindset throughout the day and encourage himself more. Roy, who likes to meditate, said Selking’s teachings enhanced his meditation.

Jones had never experienced anything like the training during his career. He went through a mental performance lesson every Thursday before games when he played for three years at Clemson, but the players there learned what to think about before games. Not much more.

“It wasn't that deep,” Jones said.

Throughout his career, Jones has dealt with anxiety before kickoff. After the conversations with Selking, he learned why that happens. He now has a notebook full of tactics to calm his nerves. He plans to look at them often during the season. They help him in his everyday life and on game day.

“For me, as a fifth-year guy, a veteran, you feel like you've got it all,” Jones said. “But it was eye opening for me to see this might be the reason I feel this way this certain day before this game. Thinking this way might help me do this better. That aspect of the mental preparation has changed my life, has changed my career. I've been able to apply it to myself daily.

“We were talking one day, and one of the things that was said is, 'When you get nervous, it's your body telling you that you're prepared to execute your job,’” Jones continued. “That locked in for me.”

Selking will return in the fall. Moving forward, the players have to consistently apply what they learned so they establish the lessons as habits, slowly reshaping what they believe.

The mental lessons take time and years of repetition to truly become habits, but over time, the players may change their mindsets.

“If you put your mind to something, you truly can accomplish it,” Bech said. “The mind has crazy powers.”