LSU is 2-0 coming out of its exam break but hasn’t been anything resembling cruise control, not with Kim Mulkey at the wheel.
The Tigers had their two highest-scoring games, beating Texas Southern 96-55 and Alcorn State 100-36. Next up is Bradley at noon Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, a replacement opponent for UNO which canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
Every available LSU player scored in both games. Against Alcorn, Ajae Petty played 9:02 and everyone else played at least 12:23. But as Mulkey said the minutes don’t come free and she doesn’t allow scoreboard watching. She wants her team keeping its foot on the gas regardless of the score.
“I’m not going to tolerate that,” Mulkey said after the 64-point victory. “I tell them at every timeout, ‘Don’t look at the scoreboard. What’s the score right now you five in the game versus their five?’ That’s how I coach to the bitter end and it’s never going to change.”
Mulkey is building depth for this year and the future. The extended play of the bench is also serving a two-fold purpose: starters are getting rest in preparation for games in which they may have to go the full 40 minutes or more. And the younger players get valuable experience, so they’re prepared to enter games in tight situations.
Two freshman showed well against Alcorn. Point guard Timia Ware had 11 points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds in nearly 20 minutes while showing panache with her passing and ball-handling. Grace Hall had 10 points and was 2-for-2 from 3-point range with four rebounds in 12:38.
Ware's development will be key for the future. She’s the heir apparent as LSU loses its top four perimeter players after this season. Her last game was improved in terms of control as she cut her turnovers from six to one. The flair shows up more in games than practice, Mulkey said.
“Her effort can be as good as anybody on the floor in practice,” Mulkey said. “Her immaturity as a freshman can be as bad as most freshmen you coach. We’re trying to get there. She is always on my mind when we see zone defenses. She has a tremendous, explosive first step to get in there and make stuff happen. She has flair to her game. I’ll never take that away from anybody. I loved it. I played like that.”
Ware’s passes border on dazzling but sometimes too much so for her teammates to catch. She also tossed a behind-the-head, no-look pass for one of her five assists against Texas Southern.
Hall’s floor time was almost as much as what she had for the season in four games. Her outside shot is something that’s been coming since her senior year of high school.
“The first thing I told her is she’s got a beautiful stroke, a beautiful shot,” Mulkey said. “We’ve got to get her knee well, get her in shape, get her focused, a lot of things you have to do with freshmen. You can quickly tell if people can flat-out shoot the ball.”
LSU will be facing a Bradley team that is 3-4 and hasn’t played since a loss to South Dakota on Dec. 1. The Braves were scheduled to play in the Tulane Classic on Monday and Tuesday of next week, but those games were canceled by Tulane for COVID-19 reasons.
Bradley coach Andrea Gorski is in her sixth season and coming off the Braves' first NCAA tournament appearance in that span. Senior guard Gabi Haack is the leading scorer (17.7 points per game) and rebounder (5.0 rebounds per game) while freshman guard Caroline Waite is averaging 14 ppg.