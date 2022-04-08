Alabama coach Nick Saban and LSU's Brian Kelly have faced off twice in games with national title implications, but the two rival coaches have developed a relationship away from the field - something that's common in a tight-knit coaching community.
While Kelly indicated this week that he didn't call up Saban and ask him about what he thought about making the move from Notre Dame to LSU in late November, the former Cincinnati head coach said he relied on his past conversations with Saban as he made his decision.
Saban knows what LSU is capable of as well as anyone after leading the Tigers to a record of 48-16 and a 2003 national championship during his run there from 2000-04.
"Nick and I have always had a relationship," Kelly told CBS Sports this week. "We're busy so it's not like we're going to sit down and say, 'Hey, what do you think?'
"In our conversations, he can talk about his experiences and what the strengths are of a program like LSU. I was able to obviously put together that this was a great program and a great opportunity. He's been here and he knows. When you get advice and counsel from a guy like Nick Saban, he's a good one you take it from."
Kelly has a career record of 263-96-2, but has yet to win a national title. Saban has seven national titles and a career mark on the college level of 269-67-1.